Jimmy Butler goes emo country in Fall Out Boy's 'So Much (For) Stardust' video

Jimmy Butler brought back Emo Butler. This time with a side of country.

The Miami Heat star appeared in Fall Out Boy's "So Much (For) Stardust" video, which was released on Wednesday. In the visual, Butler rocks a straightened hairdo with one side covering his eyes and dons a purple fringed, bedazzled cowboy outfit, complete with purple cowboy hat and snakeskin boots.

Butler lip syncs to lead singer Patrick Stump's voice, pondering, "We thought we had it all" while shimmying around a dressing room and then a pool hall where he consults a glittery Magic 8 Ball.

"this ain't our first rodeo," the band, known for pop-punk hits like "Thnks fr th Mmrs" and "Sugar, We're Goin Down," posted on X, formerly Twitter, sharing the video with fans. "new video for So Much (For) Stardust starring @JimmyButler aka Heat Wentz just dropped."

Butler's emo headshot this season went viral because he wore the same hairdo with one side covering his eye and had fake body piercings on his eyebrow, nose and lips.

“I’m very emotional right now. This is my emo state and I like this. This is me,” Butler told reporters at the team's media day. “This is how I’m feeling as of late.”

The Bigface Coffee founder has dabbled in music himself. In an interview with The Guardian last month, Butler said he's been working on a country album for the past year. He said he's recorded 60 songs and isn't planning on singing on the project, but wants to write, produce and curate artists like DJ Khaled does for his hip-hop albums.

"There’s so many people out there, and I’m one of them, that are like, ‘Man, I can do that,'" Butler said, "and you really don’t know how difficult it is to make a No. 1 song, how difficult it is to have all these songs on the back burner. And you got to pick the right ones. And it’s fun, and I do love it, but my goodness, it’s difficult.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jimmy Butler, Fall Out Boy team for 'So Much (for) Stardust' music video