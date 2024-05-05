Jimenez homers to back Crochet as White Sox beat Cardinals 5-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Eloy Jimenez homered and Garrett Crochet tossed six effective innings to help the Chicago White Sox to a 5-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

Chicago had lost 14 of its first 16 road games this season, Paul DeJong added a run-scoring double for the White Sox, who won their first road series of the season. DeJong spent seven seasons in St. Louis from 2017-2023.

Willson Contreras homered for St. Louis, which has lost four of five.

Jimenez hit his fourth of the season off reliever Giovanny Gallegos (2-1) to snap a 1-1 tie leading off the seventh inning. The drive kick-started a four-run outburst.

Crochet (2-4) allowed one run on three hits. He had given up 16 earned runs in 16 2/3 innings over his previous four starts. He struck out six and did not walk a batter.

Crotchet, who missed the entire 2022 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, has 53 strikeouts on the season and is the first Chicago pitcher to pass the 50-strikeout mark over his first eight starts.

Robbie Grossman and Gavin Sheets had two hits each for the White Sox,

St. Louis fell to 5-14 in day games this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM:

Chicago: Placed INF Danny Mendick on the 10-day injury list due to lower back tightness. The move is retroactive to to Thursday.

St. Louis: OF Dylan Carlson made his first start of the year after suffering a shoulder strain late in spring training.

UP NEXT

White Sox: Have yet to announce a starter for the first of a three game series Monday night in Tampa.

Cardinals: RHP Kyle Gibson (2-2, 3.79) will face New York Mets LHP Sean Manaea (1-1, 3.07) in the first of a three-game series in St. Louis. Gibson struck out a season-high nine over seven innings in a 2-1 win over Detroit on Tuesday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By Steve Overbey, The Associated Press