Jimenez scores two penalties as Fulham salvages late 2-2 draw with Ipswich

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Raul Jimenez scored a 91st-minute penalty to salvage a 2-2 draw for Fulham against Ipswich in the Premier League on Sunday.

It was Jimenez's second penalty of the match as Fulham twice came from a goal down at Craven Cottage.

Relegation-fighting Ipswich went ahead through Sam Szmodics in the 38th and Jimenez leveled from the spot in the 69th.

Ipswich went in front again through Liam Delap's penalty in the 71st and looked like climbing out of the relegation zone.

But when Jimenez was brought down by Leif Davis in the box, referee Darren Bond pointed to the spot again.

Jimenez made no mistake and fired into the top corner to share the points.

Fulham is ninth and six points off the top four, while Ipswich is 17th and below Wolverhampton on goal difference, having played a game more.

