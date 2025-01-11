What is Jim Harbaugh's playoff record? Chargers coach has history of success

For the second time as an NFL head coach, Jim Harbaugh has led his team to 10-plus wins in his first season at the helm. That's great for the regular season, but what is Harbaugh's playoff record?

Harbaugh's current team, the Los Angeles Chargers, won 11 games in his first campaign after he came over from the Michigan Wolverines after capturing the 2023 national championship. The Chargers are playoff-bound for just the second time since drafting quarterback Justin Herbert in 2020.

Harbaugh and Co. embark on their first playoffs together Saturday against the Houston Texans, but the coach already has a track record of playoff success from his previous NFL stop with the San Francisco 49ers.

Jim Harbaugh playoff record

Harbaugh has coached in eight playoff games before, all as the head coach of the 49ers.

Here's Harbaugh's playoff record, broken down by year and cumulatively:

2011: 1-1; lost in NFC championship game

2012: 2-1; lost in Super Bowl 47

2013: 2-1; lost in NFC championship game

Overall: 5-3

Harbaugh has never lost his first game in the NFL playoffs and is 1-0 in the wild-card round. His wild-card win came on the road against the Green Bay Packers during the 2013 season.

In three playoff appearances under Harbaugh, San Francisco went 3-1 in road games and 2-1 at home.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jim Harbaugh playoff record: Chargers coach's full postseason resume