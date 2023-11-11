Jim Harbaugh restraining order hearing scheduled for Friday; coach suspended vs. Penn State

Washtenaw County (Mich.) Circuit Court will hold a hearing Friday at 9 a.m. for the University of Michigan's request for a temporary restraining order against the Big Ten, for its decision to suspend head coach Jim Harbaugh for the remainder of the regular season, according to multiple reports.

Harbaugh therefore will be barred from Beaver Stadium for Michigan football's game against Penn State at noon Saturday, a pivotal Big Ten matchup with huge College Football Playoff implications. Offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore will be the interim head coach.

On Friday, Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti issued a letter to U-M athletic director Warde Manuel, explaining why the league was suspending Harbaugh for the program's role in the sign-stealing scandal ran by former U-M staffer Connor Stalions.

While the league admits it has not seen evidence to refute Harbaugh's claim he had no knowledge of the scheme deemed to be against NCAA rules, Petitti wrote that Harbaugh is punished, in part, because he embodies the U-M football program.

The school responded to the suspension by seeking a court order. The case was first presided by Judge Timothy Connors but later sent to the desk of Judge Carol Kunhke.

The restraining order temporary would lift the suspension, which prohibited Harbaugh from being at any game venue on game day for the final three games of U-M's regular season. He could return for a potential Big Ten championship game Dec. 2 in Indianapolis.

