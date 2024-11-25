Jim Harbaugh and John Harbaugh history: Records vs each other, who's older and more

Aug 7, 2014; Baltimore, MD, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh (left) with Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh (right) prior to the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

By now, you know that Jim Harbaugh -- the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers -- and John Harbaugh (his counterpart who helms the Baltimore Ravens) are brothers.

You DID know that, right? They've supported each other throughout their careers, and now that Jim is back in the NFL, their teams are playing each other again like they did in Super Bowl 47.

With all of that history and family bonds, it's a good time to answer all your questions that you might have about the brothers Harbaugh. So here are a few queries with answers you might need to know about them:

How old are Jim and John Harbaugh? Who's the older Harbaugh brother?

John is older by 15 months -- he's 62 years old. Jim is 60.

What's the Harbaughs' records against each other?

John is up 2-0 on Jim. The Ravens beat Jim's 49ers back in 2011 and in the aforementioned Super Bowl matchup in 2013.

Which players have played for both Harbaughs?

A partial list:

1. J.K. Dobbins

2. Gus Edwards

3. Kyle Van Noy

4. David Ojabo

5. Josh Johnson

6. Tavares Gooden

7. Bradley Bozeman

8. Hayden Hurst

Did John Harbaugh play in the NFL?

Nope. He played in college for Miami (Ohio).

Did Jim Harbaugh play in the NFL?

Sure did. He was a quarterback for 14 years, with stops with the Bears, Colts, Ravens and Chargers.

More NFL!

Mike Tirico ended up calling Sunday Night Football just days after tearing his Achilles

Fantasy football waiver wire for Week 13: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is good!

Saquon Barkley isn't the MVP favorite ... yet. He can change that real soon.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Jim Harbaugh and John Harbaugh history: Records vs each other, who's older and more