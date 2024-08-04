Who is Jill McIntosh? Everything to know about Summer McIntosh's Olympic mom

Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh made her Olympic debut in the 2024 Paris Olympics in impressive fashion. The 17-year-old Toronto native has four medals at time of publishing with gold in the 200 meter butterfly as well as the 200 meter and 400 meter individual medley. She also took silver ahead of Katie Ledecky in the 400 meter freestyle.

She's the latest Olympian in a family that's not shy to the Games and is following in her mother's footsteps in the pool. Here's what to know about her mother Jill and the rest of the McIntosh family:

Who is Jill McIntosh?

Jill McIntosh (née Horstead) specialized in the 200 meter butterfly and made her Olympic debut in the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles representing Canada. She ended up ninth in the event overall.

She earned bronze in the event in the 1985 Pan Pacific Swimming Championships and the 1986 Commonwealth Games.

After her Olympic and medal-winning efforts, Jill swam for the Florida Gators and earned All-American honors in 1987 in the 200 meter butterfly and the 400 meter medley relay.

During the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984, Jill McIntosh participated in the Women's 200m Butterfly for Canada.



40 years later, her daughter Summer made history with her gold medal performance in the same event at #Paris2024. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/jiVwf9qjz7 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 1, 2024

The McIntosh family of athletes

Summer isn't the only one following in Jill's footsteps in international competition. Summer's older sister Brooke - who was part of the family contingent in Paris - is a competitive pair skater. She won bronze at the 2022 World Junior Figure Skating Championships. Since July, she's competed for Spain with her new skating partner, Marco Zandron.

