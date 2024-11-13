NHL roundup: Jets rout Rangers 7-3 to post seventh straight win

NEW YORK (AP) — Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor each scored twice, Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves, and the Winnipeg Jets won their seventh straight, 6-3 over the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

Gabriel Vilardi and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for the Jets, who have now won 15 of their first 16 National Hockey League games.

Will Cuylle, Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko scored for the Rangers, who dropped their second straight home game following last Thursday’s 6-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

Hellebuyck improved to 12-1-0 this season.

Scheifele scored 57 seconds into the contest before Cuylle tied it at 13:07 of the first.

Vilardi put the visitors ahead on the power play at 8:58 before Lafreniere tied the game again at 12:51 of the second.

Connor put the Jets ahead for good at 16:03 of the second. Scheifele scored again 1:08 into the third — his ninth of the season — before Kakko narrowed the deficit to 4-3 just 32 seconds later. Namestnikov scored his fifth at 13:08 and Connor completed the scoring into an empty net with 20 seconds to play.

Elsewhere in the NHL on Tuesday:

---

SENATORS 3 MAPLE LEAFS 0

TORONTO (AP) — Linus Ullmark made 27 saves for his first shutout of the season as the Ottawa Senators blanked the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-0.

Josh Norris, Tim Stutzle and Michael Amadio scored for Ottawa. Artem Zub added two assists.

Anthony Stolarz stopped 38 shots for Toronto, which saw its three-game winning streak halted.

The teams met for the first time since Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly cross-checked Ridly Greig up high after the Senators forward took a slapshot into an empty net on a breakaway in a 5-3 victory Feb. 10. Rielly was suspended five games for the incident.

---

DEVILS 4 PANTHERS 1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Timo Meier scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period, Jacob Markstrom made 34 saves and New Jersey snapped Florida’s seven-game winning streak.

Jack Hughes scored in the first period for the Devils, Paul Cotter put New Jersey up 3-1 with 15:07 left and Dougie Hamilton and Jesper Bratt each had a pair of assists. Ondrej Palat had an empty-netter to cap the win.

It was career game No. 498 for Markstrom. Only 80 goalies have reached the 500-game mark in NHL history.

Sam Reinhart got his 12th goal for Florida, and Spencer Knight made 20 saves for the Panthers. Florida played without forward Sam Bennett, a late scratch with an undisclosed upper-body issue.

---

BRUINS 3 BLUES 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — David Pastrnak scored with 1:47 to play as the Boston Bruins scored three third-period goals to come back for a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues.

Pastrnak’s shot from the left circle trickled through Jordan Binnington’s pads and slid just over the goal line.

Morgan Geekie and Charlie McAvoy also scored for the Bruins who trailed 2-0 after two periods. Geekie returned to the lineup after sitting the last three games as a healthy scratch.

Boston had been outscored 16-5 in the third period and was 0-7-0 this season when trailing after two entering the game.

Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves as Boston won for the fourth time in its last six games.

---

OILERS 4 ISLANDERS 3 (OT)

EDMONTON, Alta. (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals, including the overtime winner, and Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists to move one point shy of 1,000 for his career as the Edmonton Oilers beat the New York Islanders 4-3.

McDavid, who has seven points in his last two games, fed the puck to Draisaitl who scored on goalie Ilya Sorokin from a tough angle 1:52 into overtime.

Evan Bouchard had a goal and two assists for the Oilers.

Anders Lee had two goals and Kyle Palmieri also scored for the Islanders.

Stuart Skinner made 19 saves for the Oilers, while Sorokin made 38 stops for the Islanders.

---

KRAKEN 5 BLUE JACKETS 2

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken scored twice in 10 seconds as part of a four-goal second period, coming back from a two-goal deficit to defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2.

Brandon Tanev scored on a breakaway 7:13 into the second period, and Eeli Tolvanen followed with a power-play goal at 7:23 to give the Kraken the lead. Tye Kartye and Will Borgen also scored for Seattle in the second period. Jared McCann added a late empty-net goal and Joey Daccord had 38 saves.

Columbus took an early lead with their own pair of quick goals, as Sean Kuraly and Zachary Aston-Reese scored 22 seconds apart with about six minutes left in the first period. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 28 shots for the Blue Jackets, who have lost six in a row.

---

CANUCKS 3 FLAMES 1

VANCOUVER, B.C. (AP) — Elias Pettersson tied the game on the power play early in the second period and assisted on Erik Brannstrom’s goal in the third as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Calgary Flames 3-1.

Pius Suter also scored for the Canucks while J.T. Miller had two assists. Vancouver goaltender Kevin Lankinen stopped 28 shots.

Justin Kirkland scored for Calgary and Flames goalie Dan Vladar made 29 saves.

Brannstrom’s goal was his first as a Canuck since he was obtained in an Oct. 6 deal with Colorado.

Swedish rookie Jonathan Lekkerimaki, the 15th pick in the 2022 draft, played his first game as a Canuck, taking Brock Boeser’s spot on the first-unit power play. Boeser is recovering from an upper-body injury after being hit in the head by Tanner Jeannot of the Los Angeles Kings last Thursday.

