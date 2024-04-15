Jets reveal new uniforms that honor "New York Sack Exchange"

The New York Jets are hoping a retro look can bring new results in 2024 and beyond.

After owner Woody Johnson signaled the intention to permanently throw the club's look back minutes after Super Bowl 58 ended – much to the chagrin of the fan base after former Jets receiver Mecole Hardman caught the winning touchdown pass in overtime for the Kansas City Chiefs – Gang Green revealed its "new" uniforms on social media Monday morning. And, yes, they're pretty much the same ones featured from 1978 through 1997 and briefly last season – including the opening night game when quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles four snaps into the season.

A new legacy begins. pic.twitter.com/xUXaw7RP06 — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 15, 2024

The Jets are embracing the color, style and logo from the "New York Sack Exchange" era – they termed it "Legacy White" for the two games the white jerseys and pants were featured in 2023 − specifically a callback to the versions used from 1979 to '89. That will include a green jersey and an alternate black one, largely reminiscent of the "Stealth Black" (now "legacy black") kit utilized in recent years but with the old logo in green but trimmed in white.

"We work for the fans," Johnson said in a statement. "They have consistently asked for us to return to our roots and we heard them. The new uniforms are explicitly designed to look and feel like the New York Jets while refreshing the club's iconic logo – viewed by fans as our most identifiable mark."

The team also announced a "full suite of secondary logos has been developed to reinforce and expand the Jets brand identity. These logos incorporate key characteristics of the primary mark, including font, color and in some instances the distinctive shape of the Jet."

The Jets' only Super Bowl appearance and win occurred following the 1968 season, when quarterback Joe Namath famously guaranteed and delivered an upset of the NFL's heavily favored Baltimore Colts one year before the league absorbed the Jets and the AFL. They went 3-4 in the playoffs during the 1980s, reaching one AFC championship game, a loss at Miami to the Dolphins when quarterback Richard Todd threw five interceptions.

happy to see you too @AaronRodgers12 😃 pic.twitter.com/dx8Vg5Ym3j — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 15, 2024

Rodgers' injury last season deflated a team that was hoping to end its championship hex. Those expectations are slowly building anew after a seemingly strong offseason that included the acquisitions of left tackle Tyron Smith, wide receiver Mike Williams and pass rusher Haason Reddick.

