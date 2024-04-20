Jets QB Zach Wilson is skipping offseason workouts while hoping to be traded

Quarterback Zach Wilson has not attended the New York Jets' voluntary offseason workouts as he continues to seek a trade, but no progress has been made on a potential deal.

With the NFL Draft next week, it's likely that teams are waiting to see how they address their quarterback situations with available prospects before deciding whether to pursue a move for Wilson. Jets general manager Joe Douglas told reporters Friday that he has had discussions with other teams, but there has been no positive movement.

"Zach Wilson is an asset, but at the same time, we're obviously open to trading Zach," Douglas said, via ESPN's Rich Cimini. "There have been discussions. Nothing's really changed since we talked down in Florida, but we're open to trading him. There's just no news to report on that."

In his three prior seasons with the Jets, Wilson participated in offseason workouts. His absence this time suggests that he sees no spot for himself on the roster and demonstrates his frustration about a trade not happening.

The Jets have already filled their backup QB spot behind Aaron Rodgers, signing free agent Tyrod Taylor to a two-year deal that could be worth up to $18 million. Taylor, a 13-year veteran, is expected to provide a far more reliable option if Rodgers can't play.

Last season, Wilson showed inconsistency and a lack of progress when he played. In 12 games (11 starts), the third-year pro completed 60% of his passes for 2,271 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Jets went 4–7 when he played.

Since being selected by the Jets at No. 2 overall in 2021, Wilson is 12–21 as a starter, throwing for 6,293 yards, 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.

Besides his play, Wilson's contract is a likely obstacle to a trade. He could be a fit with teams including the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, but he is guaranteed a $5.45 million salary for 2024, more than many teams would like to pay a backup quarterback. How much of that figure the Jets are willing to eat to facilitate a trade is also an issue.

The Jets could cut Wilson but would sustain an $11.2 million hit on their salary cap if they did so. That's the same figure the team would have to pay if Wilson is on the roster. As a result, team owner Woody Johnson and Douglas both say that keeping Wilson is still an option. However, that could create quite a scene in training camp and possibly season-long drama.