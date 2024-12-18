Jets QB Aaron Rodgers says he'll decide 'whether or not I want to play' after the season ends

Rodgers told reporters Wednesday that, unless the Jets release him, he will contemplate his football future once the season is over

As another disappointing New York Jets season nears its end, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has some thinking to do.

Rodgers and the Jets have had a tough season, going 4-10 and struggling on both sides of the ball. When asked if the way he's been playing has made him think ahead to next year, the 41-year-old quarterback told reporters on Wednesday that he would be contemplating his football future after the season, saying he would decide "whether or not I want to play."

"I'm going to take some time after the year, unless I get released right away," Rodgers said. "But I'll take some time, get away from it either way."

After playing only four snaps last season before getting injured, Rodgers has started all 14 games this season. The four-time league MVP has a 62.5% completion rate, 23 touchdown passes and eight interceptions.

Rodgers has flirted with the idea of retiring before: The veteran QB famously attended a darkness retreat during the 2023 NFL offseason to contemplate his football future, and whether he would stay with the Green Bay Packers or hang up his cleats. A month later, Rodgers requested a trade to the Jets.

Team owner Woody Johnson has gotten rid of everyone around him, firing head coach Robert Saleh in October and GM Joe Douglas in November and Johnson reportedly wanted Rodgers benched after a Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos.

New York was officially eliminated from the playoffs on Dec. 8, after an overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins.

In recent weeks, Rodgers has had some bright spots: The quarterback — with help from his favorite receiver, Davante Adams — led the Jets to a 32-25 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Rodgers and Adams connected on nine completions for 198 yards and two touchdowns, including a 71-yard touchdown that was one of Rodgers' few big highlights this season.

New York has three more games this season. After that, Rodgers may have to go back into the darkness to make his next decision.