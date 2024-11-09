Jets Make History with 14th Win Over Dallas

The Winnipeg Jets may never lose again.

On Saturday afternoon from Canada Life Centre, the Jets beat the Dallas Stars 4-1, setting the league record for the best start through 15 games ever.

Now sitting at 14-1-0 through 15 contests, the Jets put together another dominant performance on Saturday, pumping four goals into the Stars' net and chasing Jake Oettinger from the goal midway through the second period.

Oettinger's night was not pretty, as he gave up four goals on 15 shots. The highlight - or lowlight - was the Jets fans' creative "U.S. backup" chant directed his way shortly before he was pulled for Casey DeSmith.

Winnipeg received goals from Alex Iafallo, Rasmus Kupari, Vlad Namestnikov and Nikolaj Ehlers, while potting two more strikes from the league's top power play unit.

Connor Hellebuyck was once again outstanding for the Jets, too which he nearly recorded a third-straight shutout, coming 1:22 from that mark. He picked up his league-leading 11th victory of the season.

The first period belonged to the Jets' fourth line, as Iafallo and Kupari each scored their second goals of the season, with Iafallo also assisting on Kupari's strike.

Iafallo's goal came 6:28 into the opening frame, as the second power play unit cashed in on a Sam Steel tripping minor.

Kupari made it 2-0 a few minutes later, scoring off a rebound following a big Dallas giveaway.

The middle stanza saw two more Jets goals, as Namestnikov jammed home his fourth of the season on a wraparound play.

Then it was Ehlers who got another power play marker as the period wore on. Winnipeg had just one task remaining as it entered the third period up 4-0.

Although failing to score their third power play goal of the game on a mid-period man advantage, the Jets did continue their offence in the third.

Captains Adam Lowry and Jamie Benn threw down in a spirited fight midway through the third period, getting fans up on their feet once again.

A Logan Stanley cross check led to the Stars' lone goal, to which Hellebuyck gave up his first goal in three games. His shutout streak spanned 191:47 - dating back to the third period of the Jets' 7-4 victory over Tampa Bay.

Roope Hintz made the 4-1 final official scoring on the five-hole past Hellebuyck who lost his stick on what was a runaround play with 1:22 remaining.

Hellebuyck finished the night with 32 stops while DeSmith fared much better than Oettinger, turning aside everything he faced in the half game he played.

Next up for Winnipeg is a three-game road trip with stops in New York, Tampa Bay and Florida, before the Jets return to Manitoba for the second half of the elongated home-and-home with Paul Maurice and the Panthers.