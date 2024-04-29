Jets forward Namestnikov hospitalized after taking puck to side of the head

DENVER — Winnipeg forward Vladislav Namestnikov was hospitalized Sunday after taking a slapshot to the side of the head during the third period of the Jets' 5-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

"Vladdy is at the hospital being looked at right now," Jets coach Rick Bowness said after the game. "That's all I have until we get a report from what they see, what is wrong."

Namestnikov was in the slot when he was hit by a Nate Schmidt shot from the point. The puck was deflected by Colorado's Andrew Cogliano.

Namestnikov was down on the ice for about a minute before heading to the locker-room via the Avalanche bench. The fourth-line centre skated off under his own power with trainers at his side.

He held a towel to his head to stop the bleeding.

The Avalanche led 4-1 at the time and later added an empty-net goal to secure a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Namestnikov had 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) over 78 games for the Jets this past season. He has one goal over four playoff games.

Game 5 is scheduled for Tuesday at Canada Life Centre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2024.

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press