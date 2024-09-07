Jets coach Robert Saleh says it is ‘fair’ to rule Haason Reddick out of season opener vs. 49ers

NEW YORK — The Jets acquired Haason Reddick in late March to help bolster their pass rush.

But they will be without the two-time Pro Bowler in the season-opening game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.

Reddick, who has been holding out looking for a new contract, has still not reported to the team facility. When asked Saturday about Reddick’s status for the game against the 49ers on Monday, Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters, “that would be fair” to say Reddick will not play.

On Thursday, Saleh had said it was “feasible” for Reddick to play if he showed up.

“Everyone goes through their own process, and I’ll stand firm that when he gets here we’re going to welcome him with open arms,” Saleh said. “We’re going to love him up, and he’s going to be a part of this football team, and he’s going to help us win a lot of football games.

“He’s got to sort through the financial stuff, which is none of my business. I said it when I first got hired, our job is to help these guys make money, so I always stay clear of it, our job is to coach him when he gets here, and love him up when he gets here.”

The Jets sent a conditional 2026 third-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles to acquire Reddick, who has registered four straight seasons of double-digit sacks. Reddick is in the final year of a three-year, $45 million contract he signed in 2022 and is due $14.25 million in base salary.

On April 1, Reddick, 29, came to the Jets’ facility to take his physical and held his introductory press conference. But he has not stepped foot in the building since.

Reddick requested the Eagles trade him before he was shipped to the Jets because he was unhappy with his contract situation. That has continued during his brief time with the Jets after Reddick didn’t report for OTAs and mandatory minicamp in the spring.

Gang Green offered Reddick a new contract at the time, but his representatives turned down the deal, according to sources. But the Jets still decided to go through with the trade, hoping Reddick would attend training camp and the two sides could talk about a contract extension when he arrived at camp.

When the team reported for training camp on July 23, Reddick was a no-show and was fined $50,000 daily. That doesn’t include other fines the Jets could levy against the edge rusher. On Aug. 12, Reddick asked for the Jets to trade him, but Jets general manager Joe Douglas declined his request.

Saleh says he is not frustrated by the Reddick holdout.

“No, like I said, he’s going through his process,” Saleh said. “When he gets here, we’re going to do everything we can to help him get what he wants.”

Reddick was fined over $2 million in mandatory fines for missing training camp. Because Reddick is still holding out, he will now fork over his game check, which is close to $800,000 weekly.

“We all love him and we’re all waiting for him when he’s ready to get here,” Jets pass rusher Jermaine Johnson said about Reddick. “We have full confidence that we’re about to go do some damage.”

Without Reddick for what appears to be the foreseeable future, the Jets will have to find production on their defensive line elsewhere. Gang Green is missing 19.5 sacks from last season’s defense after Bryce Huff, John Franklin-Myers and Quinton Jefferson all departed.

Last season, the Jets ranked third in yards allowed but ranked 25th in rushing yards allowed per game. Now, the Jets will have to rely on 2023 first-round draft pick Will McDonald and third-year player Micheal Clemons to help pick up the slack in Reddick’s absence.

At least externally, the Jets aren’t worried about where the pass rush help will come from.

“We’re going to play really hard, and we’re going to play really well,” Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said about the defensive line. “I really believe that, from tip to tip and then the guys that are backing up our starters, great confidence in every guy that’s out there.

“I’m so excited for them just to get that opportunity, they are our Boogeyman, they are our superpower, and we’re going to lean on them like we always do.”

