Jets and Avalanche meet to open the NHL Playoffs

Colorado Avalanche (50-25-7, third in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (52-24-6, second in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Jets -110, Avalanche -110; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Jets host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Colorado Avalanche to open the Western Conference first round. The teams meet Saturday for the fourth time this season. The Jets went 3-0 against the Avalanche during the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on April 13, the Jets won 7-0. Cole Perfetti led the Jets with two goals.

Winnipeg has a 52-24-6 record overall and a 20-5-1 record in Central Division play. The Jets have a 46-5-2 record in games they score three or more goals.

Colorado has a 50-25-7 record overall and a 16-8-2 record in Central Division games. The Avalanche have gone 47-8-4 in games they score three or more goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joshua Morrissey has 10 goals and 59 assists for the Jets. Gabriel Vilardi has scored six goals over the past 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has scored 51 goals with 89 assists for the Avalanche. Cale Makar has three goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 8-2-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Avalanche: 4-4-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Morgan Barron: day to day (lower body).

Avalanche: Samuel Girard: day to day (head), Gabriel Landeskog: out for season (knee), Logan O'Connor: out for season (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press