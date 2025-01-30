Jets agree to terms with Steve Wilks to become defensive coordinator: source

NEW YORK — Two days after introducing Aaron Glenn as their new coach, he has already made an addition to their coaching staff.

Gang Green has hired Steve Wilks as defensive coordinator, sources confirmed. NFL Network first announced the news of Wilks being hired by the Jets.

Considering Glenn is a first-time coach, hiring an experienced coach like Wilks is an excellent move. Wilks has experience as a defensive coordinator and coach in the NFL and can be a sounding board for Glenn, who undoubtedly enters territory he has never encountered.

Glenn, who was the Lions’ defensive coordinator for four seasons before being named the Jets' coach, said on Monday that he will not call plays and will leave that to his defensive coordinator.

“I wouldn’t be the best head coach, the best head coach you can find — and in order for me to do that, I think I need to manage the game,” Glenn said.

“I have my OC and my DC, those guys will be calling the plays. I’m looking for the best coaches that can help us succeed. And I do believe the coaches are the start of your culture. Every coach will be looked at and make sure they can bring that.”

Wilks, 55, has been coaching in the NFL since 2006, when he began his career as the Bears’ defensive backs coach. He has also worked with the Chargers, Panthers, Cardinals, Browns and 49ers organizations.

Most people will remember Wilks from his stops with the Cardinals, Panthers and 49ers. In 2018, after a successful stint as Panthers assistant coach and defensive coordinator, Wilks was named the Cardinals’ new coach. But he was fired after one season following a league-worst 3-13 record.

After stints as defensive coordinator with the Browns (2020) and the Missouri Tigers (2021), Wilks returned to the Panthers and became their defensive coordinator again in 2022. After Matt Rhule was fired as coach in October 2022, Wilks became the interim coach for Carolina’s final 12 games and registered a 6-6 record.

Despite his record as the Panthers' interim coach, Wilks was not retained, and Carolina hired Frank Reich as its permanent coach instead. In 2023, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan hired Wilks as their defensive coordinator.

Under Wilks, San Francisco’s defense finished eighth in yards (303.9) and third in points allowed. However, he was fired following last year’s Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs.

“It just ended up being not the right fit,” Shanahan said after firing Wilks.

“We felt pretty strongly that this was the decision that was best for our organization. Even though it was one I didn’t want to make, it was something that once I realized that a different direction was what’s best for our organization.”

Wilks spent the 2024 season as an advisor for the Charlotte 49ers.

In addition to adding Wilks, the Jets are also working on a deal to hire Broncos assistant coach Chris Banjo as their new special teams coordinator, according to KUSA in Denver. They also have agreed to terms with Lions tight end coach Steve Heiden to be their new offensive line coach, according to a source.