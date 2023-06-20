Jessie James Decker Shares New Family Photo in Father's Day Tribute to 'Best Daddy,' Eric Decker

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker share three kids together, including sons Forest and Eric Jr. and daughter Vivianne

Jason Kempin/Getty

Jessie James Decker is showing her appreciation for her husband on Father's Day.

On Sunday, the country singer, 35, celebrated Eric Decker, 36, as a dad to their sons Forrest, 4, and Eric Jr., 7., and daughter Vivianne Rose , 9, by posting a photo to her Instagram. In the photo, Jessie and her husband sit with their three kids on the beach and smile for the camera.

"Happy Father's Day to @ericdecker the best daddy to our babies 💙 and Happy Father's Day to all the amazing dads in our family 💙 We love you 💙," she wrote.

Recently, the country singer shared a series of candid photos taken by their daughter as she explained that Vivianne wanted to snap some pictures as she thought her parents "looked cute" in bed together.

"Vivi said we looked cute so she snapped about 300 sleepy face bed head hair pix 🤣," wrote Jessie alongside a snap of the couple snuggled in bed, holding hands while drinking their coffee.

"Love a Sunday coffee in bed mornin ☀️," she added.



In April, the family celebrated Jessie's 35th birthday, crowding around her as she blew out the candles on her cake.

"This is 35🎉 and I am right where I want to be. That’s a pretty damn good feeling to have✨," she wrote alongside photos.

"Thank you for all the messages and bday wishes. Eric, mi amor you made my birthday dinner dreams come true 🤌🏽 Felt real special and loved. Love y’all🥰."



Read the original article on People.