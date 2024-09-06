When is Jessica Pegula vs Aryna Sabalenka? Start time and how to watch US Open women's final on TV

Aryna Sabalenka will be desperate to avoid more US Open final disappointment as she faces Jessica Pegula on Saturday night.

It is a familiar stage for the world number two, who went up against American opposition in last year’s final as well, when she was beaten by Coco Gauff.

Sabalenka now gets another attempt to win a first US Open and a third Grand Slam title, having already extended her superb record in tennis’ biggest events.

The 26-year-old has reached at least the quarter-finals in the last eight Grand Slams she has played in, including when she won the Australian Open in 2023 and 2024.

Victory over Emma Navarro saw Sabalenka comfortably through to this final, where she takes on Pegula, who had never previously made it beyond the quarter-finals at a Slam.

The sixth seed has enjoyed a career-best fortnight, with her title credentials strengthened by straight-sets win over Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals.

Sabalenka and Pegula met just a few weeks ago in the final in Cincinnati, when the Belarusian came out on top.

Jessica Pegula vs Aryna Sabalenka start time

The women’s final at the US Open is set to begin at 9pm BST, which is 4pm in New York.

US Open prize money

The winner on Saturday night will take home $3.6million, with $1.8m the consolation for whoever is beaten in the final.

How to watch Jessica Pegula vs Aryna Sabalenka

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Tennis.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.