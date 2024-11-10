New Jersey in action against San Jose following overtime victory

San Jose Sharks (4-9-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (10-5-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -344, Sharks +270; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the San Jose Sharks after the Devils knocked off the New York Islanders 4-3 in overtime.

New Jersey has a 10-5-2 record overall and a 4-2-2 record on its home ice. The Devils rank ninth in the league serving 8.9 penalty minutes per game.

San Jose has a 1-5-1 record on the road and a 4-9-2 record overall. The Sharks have given up 55 goals while scoring 36 for a -19 scoring differential.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Hughes has scored seven goals with 11 assists for the Devils. Luke Hughes has over the past 10 games.

Fabian Zetterlund has six goals and four assists for the Sharks. Macklin Celebrini has over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 5-3-2, averaging four goals, 6.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Sharks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press