Jerry Jones says the Cowboys know what they are doing with holdout WR CeeDee Lamb

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave his latest take on the situation surrounding holdout receiver CeeDee Lamb on two separate pre-game shows before Saturday’s preseason battle at the Las Vegas Raiders.

Lamb has missed the first four weeks of training camp and the first two preseason games in search of a contract extension similar to that of Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, who signed for $35 million annually in June.

Lamb, who led the NFL in receptions and set a Cowboys record for yards receiving in 2023, is scheduled to make $17.9 million on his fifth-year option.

The Cowboys have been trading proposals with Lamb’s agent Tory Dandy since the start of training camp, and they have yet to get to $33 million annually. Contract structure and length also remain road blocks toward a deal.

Jones made it clear that the Cowboys know what they are doing in their handling of the Lamb contract situation.

“You have to get together on a number,” Jones said on the team’s television broadcast. “I don’t know number. He doesn’t know a number. We have to get that done. I want to emphasize. He has such great preparation. He worked with (QB) Dak (Prescott) in the offseason. We know CeeDee. We know what we are doing. It has been a great opportunity to see these young receivers step up. So all in all this is not bad.”

Time is ticking away

The Cowboys’ preseason ends Aug. 24 with the start of the season set for Sept. 8 at the Cleveland Browns.

“We’re having the same kind of talks we’ve been having,” Jones said on the pre-game radio interview. “(I’m) not worried about a target date (for the contract), not worried about his shape. Glad he’s not out here risking some injury tonight.”