Jerome Tang adds quality shooter to K-State basketball roster in transfer Max Jones

Jerome Tang and the Kansas State men’s basketball team has received some good news on the transfer front.

The Wildcats landed Cal-State Fullerton guard Max Jones out of the portal on Thursday.

His commitment was first reported by Joe Tipton of On3. He was also recruited by Louisville and Texas Tech.

Jones is a 6-foot-4 senior who averaged 15.3 points while playing for the Titans last season. He also made 38.5% of his shots from 3-point range while grabbing three rebounds and sending out 1.9 assists per game.

Tang has clearly put an emphasis on adding quality shooters to the K-State basketball roster over the past few weeks and he has continued to do that with the addition of Jones. Not only did he drain 42 of 109 shots from 3-point range last season, he also connected on 34 of 86 (39.5%) shots from 3-point range as a junior.

Over the past two seasons, he has drained 39% of his shots from beyond the arc. Even though he doesn’t shoot a high volume of shots from deep, he can clearly make them when he is open.

Jones will be stepping up in class after spending the past two seasons in the Big West Conference. Before that, he spent two seasons at the University of Tampa, where he averaged 22.1 points as a freshman.

He is originally from Clearwater, Florida.

His addition gives the Wildcats nine scholarship players as Tang continues to find new transfers to add to the 2024-25 roster.

Overall, it has been a busy off season for the Wildcats. Tang’s team has lost 10 scholarship players from last year’s squad, leaving K-State with David N’Guessan, Macaleab Rich and Taj Manning as returning players. Tang has added five incoming transfers (Villanova guard Brendan Hausen, Michigan guard Dug McDaniel, Illinois-Chicago guard CJ Jones, Arkansas big man Baye Fall and Jones) to complement high school recruit David Castillo.

The Wildcats have four open scholarships remaining for this recruiting cycle.