Jermaine Johnson insists the Jets' pass rush will 'do some damage' even without Haason Reddick

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Jermaine Johnson and the New York Jets know Haason Reddick could boost their pass rush in a big way.

When, or if, he ever shows up.

Some outside the facility are focused on how the holdout's absence will affect the defensive line Monday night at San Francisco, but the players in the locker room are ready to make things miserable for Brock Purdy and the 49ers — with or without Reddick.

“I mean, I’m worried about my job," Johnson said Friday. "That’s something he’s handling and we all love him and we’re all waiting for him when he’s ready to get here.

“But we’re fully confident we’re about to go do some damage, for sure.”

Johnson and the Jets have been practicing all offseason — through workouts, minicamp and training camp — without Reddick, who remains away from the team while he seeks a new contract.

So while they hope he eventually shows up, the rest of the defense is ready to show out in the regular-season opener against the defending NFC champions.

“I mean, you can ask the teams we joint-practiced against and then y’all will see on Monday,” Johnson said, referring to Washington, Carolina and the Giants. “So I think we all feel pretty good.”

After losing the ascending Bryce Huff to Philadelphia in free agency and trading the reliable and consistent John Franklin-Myers to Denver, the Jets acquired Reddick in late-March. The plan was to have Johnson coming off one edge, with Reddick — who has double-digit sacks in each of the last four seasons — dominating the other side.

Those plans are on the back burner, at least for now.

“I mean, as far as the defensive line goes, it’s a defensive line that adjusts and rotates every single play,” linebacker C.J. Mosley said. “So as far as some people not being here and people being gone, that doesn’t really make a difference.”

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich maintains he has “great confidence” in his line — long considered perhaps the Jets' biggest strength.

“They are our super power,” Ulbrich said. “We're going to lean on them like we always do.”

The Jets will likely rotate a few players opposite Johnson as primary edge rushers, including Will McDonald, who was a first-rounder in 2023 and has three career sacks; Micheal Clemons, a fourth-rounder in 2022 also with three career sacks; and Takk McKinley, who has 20 sacks but hasn’t played in a regular-season game in nearly two years.

“Having a dog room that we’ve got," defensive tackle Quinnen Williams said, “having the amazing room that we’ve got is unbelievable.”

Even though it's still missing a key member.

Reddick requested a trade from Philadelphia in the offseason when it became clear the Eagles wouldn't do so. After feeling comfortable with their conversations, the Jets made the deal to acquire the two-time Pro Bowl selection. Reddick seemed excited about joining New York's defense when he spoke to reporters on April 1 when he was at the team's facility.

He hasn't been back since.

The sides are locked in a dispute that has no resolution in sight. Reddick, who turns 30 later this month, requested a trade from the Jets on Aug. 12 — something general manager Joe Douglas immediately nixed — and he was placed on the reserve/did not report list on July 25, the second day of the team’s camp practice.

Reddick accumulated fines of more than $2 million for missing training camp and is now facing the prospect of forfeiting game checks. He's entering the final year of a three-year, $45 million deal under which he’s scheduled to make a non-guaranteed $14.25 million in base pay this season.

Coach Robert Saleh wouldn’t rule out Reddick to play earlier in the week, but those chances are dwindling with each passing day.

That means it's likely on Johnson and the rest of the Jets' edge rushers and D-linemen to make Reddick's absence a non-issue against the 49ers.

“I’m really excited,” said Johnson, a Pro Bowl pick last season after having 7 1/2 sacks. “My switch has been waiting to be flipped. The joint practices are fun, but at the same time, game day in the NFL is like you’re in the Roman Coliseum. It’s like bringing you back to millenia ago.

“I just can’t wait to get back to that and I know all of us can’t.”

Dennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press