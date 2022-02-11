Whether she's starring in a blockbuster rom-com, taking on the Super Bowl halftime show, or even just staying hydrated, Jennifer Lopez doesn't do anything without doing it big. That explains her over-the-top wedding dress in Marry Me, which costume designer Caroline Duncan explained weighed almost 100 pounds — but that combination of grandeur and excess was exactly what she needed in the moment.

"The dress weighed 95 pounds and required five people to transport it and an entourage to get Jennifer in and out of it, but it gave the dress that volume," Duncan told Variety. The publication adds that the dress was sourced from designer Zuhair Murad's bridal collection. The strapless, rose-gold gown included "nine layers constructed of silk taffeta, horsehair, and tulle." But that's not the only thing that weighed the dress down: there were also crystals, ruffles, intricate embroidery, and layers of lace to add to the overall heft of the wedding gown.

Jennifer Lopez's Marry Me Wedding Gown Weighed Almost 100 Pounds

Getty Images

Duncan says the dress plays an integral part of the movie, which sees Lopez's character get engaged to a stranger played by Owen Wilson when a high-profile proposal goes south.

"First, you see her get into the car, and it's a symbol of how that wedding had gotten too big, and it wasn't honest and has taken over her ability to see who she was marrying," Duncan added. "Later, you see her in the bedroom alone on what should have been her wedding night, and here she is trapped in this claustrophobic dress that's like the concert — bigger than she is. It's the loneliest shot in the movie."

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Wears the Most Bedazzled Wedding Dress We've Ever Seen in the Marry Me Trailer

While the dress is sure to go down in cinematic history thanks to the combination of Lopez and the fact that it's so big, Duncan pared down the rest of the film's looks, saying that she didn't want it to look like an artifact from 2021 — or any specific time. To get the right balance of current styles and Old Hollywood, the designer said she sourced contemporary and fashion-forward pieces, including picks from American designers like Peter Do and huge labels like Versace.

Story continues

"We were not afraid to mix higher and lower brands, because we wanted her to feel aspirational," she said.

Duncan also noted that she was this close to pulling a look from Lopez's own closet, but decided that the costumes should come from the actual costume department.

"There was a moment where we talked about a coat of hers, but everything she wears in the film is from costume," Duncan finished.