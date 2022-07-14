Jennifer Lopez's Flannel Jacket Looks Like It Came Straight Out of Ben Affleck's Closet

Jennifer Lopez Plaid Jacket

Getty

More than a year into their relationship, and Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are starting to dress alike. And while Ben may take his style cues from Jen when it comes to the red carpet, it appears as if J.Lo is also mirroring the actor's casual approach to everyday dressing.

Case in point? On Wednesday, the singer-slash-actress was spotted leaving the dance studio in Los Angeles wearing an unseasonably warm flannel jacket (an Affleck staple) that looked like it came directly from her fiancé's own closet. The coat was more than oversized, and featured a fuzzy sherpa collar and a row of buttons down the front. She paired the jacket with a white T-shirt underneath, super baggy jeans, and chunky-soled work boots.

Despite the outfit being majorly Affleck-inspired, J.Lo added her signature glam touches to the otherwise laid-back look, accessorizing with a white Birkin bag, gold hoops, and tinted aviator-style sunglasses. Her caramel tresses were pulled back into a sleek ponytail and her glam was rounded out by glowing, dewy skin.

J.Lo's outing comes as her ex Alex Rodriguez revealed that he has "no regrets" about their relationship. During an appearance on Martha Stewart's iHeartRadio podcast, Rodriguez piled on the praise for his former girlfriend. "Look, we had a great time," he said. "More importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do. Here's what I will tell you about Jennifer, and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day, she's the most talented human being I've ever been around."

He saved the best compliment for last, saying: "I think she is the greatest performer, live performer in the world today that's alive."