Jenna Bush Hager Reveals She Did a SoulCycle Class the Day She Gave Birth to Daughter Mila

Jenna Bush Hager and Mila Hager on Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Helen Healey/NBC via Getty Jenna Bush Hager and Mila Hager

Jenna Bush Hager is making time for wellness as a busy working mom.

Speaking with PEOPLE about her partnership with Amazing Grass, the Today with Hoda & Jenna host, 41, talked about how she's approached health and wellness throughout her life.

"I love exercise. I'm one of those weird people that love it," she tells PEOPLE. "I sort of need it for my mind as much as my body. And I always have loved to exercise. I did SoulCycle the day my daughter Mila was born."

Clarifying that Margaret "Mila" Laura, now 9, "was three and a half weeks early," the mom of three says it hasn't always been easy to make time for exercising, especially so after becoming a mom.

"I think I used to kill myself trying to do multiple things in a day, and for whatever reason, that wasn't working. I mean, first of all, I don't have that much time [as I did] before my children were born. I could do that. I could fit that in," she shares.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jenna Bush Hager Shares Family Photos with All 3 Kids

Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

RELATED: Jenna Bush Hager Says Her Daughter 'Sometimes Feels Sad' After Using Electronics: 'It's Like Sugar'

"Now I really don't have that time in my schedule, so I just try to go to the gym first thing," Bush Hager continues. "I go before the show. When I get home, I just want to be with my kids, so I try to do it first thing in the morning, and it's made a big difference for me."

Bush Hager says that figuring out where to fit in fitness time was difficult amid a new job, the pandemic, and welcoming son Henry "Hal" Harold, 3.

"I think having children and your body changing in that way is such a good sort of reset where you're like, 'Wow, I've been doing this incredible thing, and my body is so much more than a vessel to be made fun of, to be worrying about,' " Bush Hager explains. "I do think getting into the rhythm of having kids and making small changes, utilizing Amazing Grass and exercising and meditation have helped me feel good. Because I think when you feel good, you're less likely to have any sort of negative self."

Story continues

"I think the other thing is getting outside, going for some sort of walk, even in the winter, even if it's just for a minute with my kids. I think that getting outside and being in nature has also been just important for my well-being."

The Today personality and husband Henry Hager also share daughter Poppy Louise, 7.

In November, the journalist shared photos from her family's fun time decorating for the holiday season together.

In the first snap, Bush Hager and her husband embraced their three kids as they all smiled for the camera while posing in front of their decorated Christmas tree.

Another adorable photo showed the siblings sitting around the tree together in their festive pajamas as Poppy sipped out of a mug. A third shot showed Bush Hager holding up her little boy as he helped to place an ornament on the tree.