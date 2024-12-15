Petry scores a pair as Red Wings beat Maple Leafs 4-2

DETROIT (AP) — Jeff Petry scored his first two goals of the season and Ville Husso made 23 saves for his first victory in more than a year, helping the Detroit Red Wings beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Saturday night.

Petry hadn’t scored since April 11 against Pittsburgh. He had three goals in 73 games last season after being acquired during an off-season trade with Montreal.

Husso's last victory came Dec. 12 of last season. He entered 0-4-2 this season.

Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond also scored for the Red Wings, who won for just the second time in eight games. Raymond's empty-netter was his 10th goal in the last 12 games.

Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies scored for Toronto. Joseph Woll made 22 saves.

TAKEAWAYS

Maple Leafs: Typically one of the league's top offensive teams, the Maple Leafs have scored three or fewer goals in six consecutive games.

Red Wings: Husso is technically the team's third-string goalie — he had a stint in the American Hockey League this season — but continues to get starts with Cam Talbot and Alex Lyon injured.

KEY MOMENT

Petry's second goal gave Detroit a 3-2 lead at 1:51 of the third period and came just 44 seconds after Knies tied it. Petry knocked in a rebound of J.T. Compher's shot. That gave the 37-year-old defenceman the ninth multi-goal game of his career.

KEY STAT

Matthews has 18 goals and 33 points in 25 career games against Detroit.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday.

Red Wings: Host the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Dana Gauruder, The Associated Press