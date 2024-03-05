Jeff Bezos Overtakes Elon Musk to Become the World’s Richest Person with Estimated $200B Net Worth

The Amazon founder last held the top spot on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index in 2021

Jeff Bezos is once again the richest person in the world on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index

The Amazon founder, 60, reclaimed the title by edging out Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Bezos’ net worth has increased by $23 billion over the past year, the index shows

Jeff Bezos is once again the world's richest person.

The Amazon founder, 60, reclaimed the title by edging out Tesla CEO Elon Musk by $2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index on Monday.

Bezos, whose net worth is currently estimated at $200 billion, last held the top honor in 2021.

According to CNN, Tesla shares tumbled more than 7% on Monday and Musk has lost nearly $31 billion in the past year, per the index. His net work is currently listed at $198 billion.

Meanwhile, Bezos’ net worth has increased by $23 billion over the past year, the index shows.

Musk, 52, had been the reigning title-holder since May 2023, when he leapfrogged over LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault.

Musk and Bezos have publicly butted heads for over a decade, including over their years-long space race with their respective reusable rocket companies.

Musk founded Space Exploration Technologies, aka SpaceX, in 2002. Two years prior, Bezos launched Blue Origin in 2000. Since the companies' inceptions, they have fiercely competed to be the first since 1972 to put humans back on the Moon.

Bezos first held the title for richest person in the world in 2017, when he eclipsed Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

Gates now sits at the No. 5 position ($150 billion), while Arnault is third ($197 billion) and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is fourth ($179 billion).

Over the weekend, Gates and Zuckerberg attended the pre-wedding celebration of the son of another Bloomberg billionaire — Mukesh Ambani, who currently occupies the 11th spot with an estimated net worth of $115 billion.

