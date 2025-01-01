Jeanty falls short of record as dream season gets stuffed by Penn State defense in CFP loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Ashton Jeanty took the handoff on Boise State's first play and made it just a few steps before being greeted by a wall of dark blue Penn State jerseys that swallowed him up and shoved him backward for no gain.

A dream season was about to end with a rough night for the Broncos star.

Jeanty — the Heisman Trophy runner-up — ran for a season-low 104 yards on 30 carries as No. 6 seed Penn State beat No. 3 seed Boise State 31-14 in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals on Tuesday night.

He finished with 2,601 yards rushing this season, falling just short of the Football Bowl Subdivision record. Heisman Trophy winner Barry Sanders ran for 2,628 yards for Oklahoma State in 1988. Sanders accomplished his mark in just 11 games, while Jeanty played 14.

The 5-foot-9, 215-pound Jeanty gained just 39 yards on 13 carries in the first half as the Broncos fell into a 17-7 hole, rarely finding room to operate except for a 12-yard gain up the middle in the first quarter. Penn State's defensive front has been one of the best in the nation this season and proved it once again, meeting Jeanty with a host of tacklers on most plays.

Jeanty finally broke free for a 26-yard gain early in the fourth with the Broncos trailing 24-14, slicing through Penn State's defense to kickstart a promising drive. But then Jonah Dalmas missed slightly to the right on a 38-yard field goal try that would have made it a one-possession game.

On top of the Nittany Lions' stellar defensive performance, Jeanty was hindered by the fact that Boise State fell into a 14-0 deficit in the first quarter. Playing catch-up the whole evening, the Broncos had to lean more on quarterback Maddux Madsen and the passing game.

It didn't work. Madsen threw for 304 yards and a touchdown, but also three interceptions.

Jeanty lost a fumble in the first quarter, which was just his third of the season.

Even with the sour ending, Jeanty’s year was one of the best ever for a college running back. He topped 100 yards in all 14 games and went over 200 in six of them.

David Brandt, The Associated Press