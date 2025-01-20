Jazz vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Utah Jazz play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center
The Utah Jazz are spending $14,689,996 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $16,177,798 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday January 20, 2025
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: GCSEN
Away TV: KJZZ
Home Radio: WWL 870 AM
Away Radio: KSL 97.5 FM / S: KBMG 106.3 FM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
