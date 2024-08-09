Jayson Tatum's mom is demanding an explanation for why he isn't playing more for Team USA

United States small forward Jayson Tatum (10) warms up before a game against Serbia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy on July 28, 2024.

Jayson Tatum has notably been absent from a few of USA Basketball's Olympic games so far in Paris. Steve Kerr clearly hasn't felt an obligation to play him at this point and, honestly, it's hard to blame him.

Yes, Tatum is one of the best players in the league and, now, an NBA champion. But he's also on a team with a ton of the other best players in the league — specifically Kevin Durant, who plays the same position as him and is arguably the greatest USA Basketball player ever.

It's reasonable to think that there might be times when Tatum sits and Durant plays. But don't tell that to his mom.

Tatum's mother, Brandy Cole, hopped on Twitter to complain about her son's playing time for Team USA so far.

No he not. But if you find out what’s going on please let me know - unacceptable and makes NO SENSE. https://t.co/vtz1W398XJ — BCole_Esq (@Brandy_N_Cole) August 9, 2024

It's reasonable for her to do this. Again, Tatum is one of the best players in the league. There are some spots where, sure, maybe he should be playing.

But, objectively speaking, a player's mom publicly chastizing a coach about playing time is hilarious. Team USA is never beating the "this is nothing but AAU ball with NBA superstars" allegations.

Steve Kerr said Tatum's lack of playing time recently is more of a "math problem" than anything else. It's hard to fit him in with all the other star power on the roster, too.

Unfortunately, that probably isn't going to fly with Celtics fans and Tatum's mom.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Jayson Tatum's mom is demanding an explanation for why he isn't playing more for Team USA