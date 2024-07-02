Jayson Tatum Signs Largest Contract in NBA History With $315 Million USD Extension with Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum is pledging his allegiance to the Boston Celtics, cementing his legacy with the largest contract in NBA history. Signing a supermax five-year extension contract worth $315 million USD, he surpasses his teammate Jaylen Brown who signed a $304 million USD extension last season.

The deal would take Tatum through to the 2029-30 season, where it will include a player option for the final year. Tatum is an All-NBA forward who has just won this year's NBA Championship. A young sharp shooter with a lot of potential in the tank, Tatum comes off the season averaging 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game on 47% shooting from the field, including 38% on three pointers. Tatum and Brown seem to be locked up through to the end of the decade, looking to form their own Celtics dynasty, chasing one Larry O'Brien trophy after the other. In the Celtics' postseason run, Tatum put up and average of 25.0 points, 9.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

Tatum is currently on Team USA, set to compete at the Paris Olympics at the end of the month. If the U.S. team comes out victorious, it would add to Tatum's long list of accolades, marking his second Olympic gold medal. During the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, he averaged 15.2 points for the team.