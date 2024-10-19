Jaylon Johnson describes special Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams connection

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson had a couple seasons of going against Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams while they were in Green Bay, and now he's got some insight as they are reunited as members of the New York Jets.

This week, Adams was traded from the Raiders to the Jets in exchange for a conditional third-round pick that could become a second-round based off Adams' performance.

During an appearance on the "Up & Adams" show with host Kay Adams, Johnson was asked about the reunion with Adams and Rodgers, given his familiarity with the two from the beginning of his career. Johnson believes that the connection between the two will be one that will never be seen again, saying it's dangerous to have them back on the same team.

"I know the pressure that I felt going against those two, for sure," Johnson said. "For that division, you definitely have to buckle up and be on your P's and Q's cause it's a connection that can't really be mimicked, it can't be something that you can imitate in practice or prepare for. That's something I don't think we'll really ever see again with a receiver and a quarterback. I think for them teaming back up it's going to be a dangerous thing to see. Hopefully for everyone they don't get back to that [Green Bay days]."

Bears star CB Jaylon Johnson knows the Davante Adams x Aaron Rodgers connection all too well.



I LOVED this insight. Loved. One of one.@nyjets @NBAxJay1 @ChicagoBears #nyjets @tae15adams pic.twitter.com/kOQkwGVhvQ — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) October 15, 2024

As one of the best cornerbacks in the league, Johnson broke down in detail what makes the Rodgers and Adams so special from a technical standpoint. Reminiscing about a previous matchup in which Rodgers and Adams got the best of him, Johnson described the play, the communication the two had, and how he was mad at himself for getting beat.

"It's really honestly because it's unspoken, you being with someone for that long, you can almost know how someone feels without them having to speak on it," Johnson said. "You can almost know where their mind is at based on reactions. He [Rodgers] knows where to throw the ball, if it's a back-shoulder situation, he knows where to put it. Davante Adams knows where Rodgers wants him to be, it's something that can't be taught, it just happens through time. Those two have a great connection."

Not only from his experience as a cornerback, but from his time against them in the NFC North, Jaylon Johnson detailed when he was on the wrong end of the Rodgers-Adams connection.

"I was a victim of it one time," Johnson said. "There was no way they were going to pass the ball but they seen we were in zero [coverage] he [Rodgers] looked at me, he looked at Davante, didn't wink, didn't say anything, didn't do anything. All of a sudden we moved into zero, I was by myself, Davante ran a little option choice route, beat me, touchdown. Of course being on an island by yourself with Davante and Aaron Rodgers is never a good thing, it's never a good feeling, you got to guess right, Davante gets crafty and it was a tough down on that play for sure."

Johnson may not have the fondest memories of the Rodgers and Adams connection, but as someone who saw them multiple times early in his career, he gave great insight to the connection now on the Jets.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Jaylon Johnson describes Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams connection