.

Jason Beede: FINAL: #Magic 108, Celtics 104 Without Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Gary Harris and Moe Wagner, Orlando hands Boston just its 7th loss of the season. About as gritty as wins come.

Source: x.com

More on this storyline

Brown missed practice Tuesday to be with his mother after the incident on Sunday night. "I'm really happy that JB got to spend time with his mom, and nobody was there at Amile's house, you know and they're doing better," Mazzulla said. In a statement, the Boston Celtics said, "The safety of Celtics players, families and staff is of the utmost importance to us. We are aware of the recent incidents and are working with authorities." -via CBS News / December 20, 2024

Sources tell WBZ that the Newton home of Celtics assistant coach Amile Jefferson was broken into Sunday evening while the team was playing in D.C. Thieves stole his 2024 NBA championship ring. The mother of Celtics star Jaylen Brown was home Sunday when the Wellesley house that her son owns was broken into. Police found a broken window as they investigate whether the two incidents are connected. -via CBS News / December 20, 2024

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla addressed the break-ins Thursday before the Celtics game against the Bulls at the TD Garden. "They're healthy, which is good. So, they're safe. It's a scary thing I think for people," Mazzulla said. "You know you see it happen around different sports and you're obviously aware of it but when it happens to you, you have an understanding of the risk there." -via CBS News / December 20, 2024

This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Jaylen Brown scores 35 but shorthanded Magic rally and beat Celtics