Jaylen Brown arrogantly called out the Pistons with a weird flex about the Celtics’ bench players

Sep 24, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) talks to reporters during media day at Auerbach Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Anyone who follows NBA basketball closely knows that the Boston Celtics could probably lean on their B-team to beat horrible squads like the Detroit Pistons without batting a single eyelash. The rub is that most people who say this in public are fans with no skin in the game.

There's a big difference between talking ball with your fellow non-pro-athlete friends and someone who actually participates, saying they don't have to worry about an awful team.

Someone did not pass along this memo to "singing" Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown.

At Celtics Media Day on Tuesday, Brown said, out loud, that the Celtics don't sweat the usually awful Detroit Pistons. Like, at all. He maintained that the Celtics have an understanding about the Pistons, knowing they can empty their bench and, most likely, still beat Detroit on any given night.

Brown's not necessarily wrong, but he should probably avoid saying things like this whole being recorded, especially after giving the obligatory "no disrespect disclaimer."

Because everyone watching will rightfully take it as a sign of disrespect:

Jaylen says Boston usually play through players like Payton Pritchard & Sam Hauser vs teams like Detroit



“We gonna play through Payton, let him go for 30. Play through Sam, let him shoot 10 threes tonight. We gonna still win the game”



(@ohnohedidnt24)



pic.twitter.com/ZaYavT5njq — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 24, 2024

I, for one, hope the Pistons and Cade Cunningham see this clip and use it as quality motivation. They'll almost certainly be playing this video a bunch before the first time they play Boston this upcoming season. Truly, what a wild thing to say on camera from a player on the reigning NBA champion.

Comments like this potentially open a can of worms and put an even bigger target on the back of an elite Celtics team everyone in the league is now chasing.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Jaylen Brown arrogantly called out the Pistons with a weird flex about the Celtics’ bench players