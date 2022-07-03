Jayland Walker bodycam footage: Policing experts say more questions come from fatal shooting video

Cady Stanton, USA TODAY
·6 min read

As Akron, Ohio, police released body camera footage Sunday of the fatal shooting of Black motorist Jayland Walker showing multiple police officers discharging a hail of bullets, policing experts say the video produces more questions than answers early on.

Officers shot and killed Walker, 25, on Monday as he fled police who were pursuing him for a traffic violation and an equipment violation, according to authorities. Video showed officers unsuccessfully attempting to stop Walker using tasers as he fled his car, before discharging a flurry of rounds, killing him.

The footage released by police Sunday includes a narrated video of the events leading up to the shooting, as well as body camera footage of police pursuit of Walker and the fatal gunfire. Walker's body was blurred in the video at the request of his family, according to police.

At a news conference Sunday, Police Chief Stephen Mylett said the medical examiner determined about 60 wounds on Walker's body. It was not yet clear how many shots were fired by the eight officers who were involved in the shooting.

Walker was pronounced dead at the scene and his death from multiple gunshot wounds was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner.

USA TODAY spoke to two criminal justice and policing experts who say the videos on their own ultimately do not provide full clarity on key moments in the shooting, including what led police to switch from taser use to deadly force and what led to the volume of gunfire by police at Walker, who was unarmed when he was shot, according to Mylett.

Javon Williams, 13, is comforted as he speaks during a march and rally for Jayland Walker. Williams had just viewed the video released by police detailing the shooting death of Walker, a Black man who was unarmed when Akron, Ohio, police chased and killed him in a hail of bullets.
Javon Williams, 13, is comforted as he speaks during a march and rally for Jayland Walker. Williams had just viewed the video released by police detailing the shooting death of Walker, a Black man who was unarmed when Akron, Ohio, police chased and killed him in a hail of bullets.

Video doesn't show what caused officers to fire weapons, expert says

Released body cam footage showed officers in pursuit of a silver Buick at 12:30 am Monday for a traffic and equipment violation. While pursuing Walker in their cruiser, officers reported a gunshot coming from the door of Walker's car.

The officers pursued Walker as he refused to stop before he finally fled from the passenger side door of the moving vehicle wearing a ski mask, the video shows. Multiple officers can be heard yelling at Walker before attempting to tase him, then firing a rapid series of rounds.

The videos released helped to provide context to the shooting, including the high volume of shots fired, how the pursuit unfolded and the attempted use of tasers by police before deadly force, according to Keith Taylor, adjunct assistant professor in the Department of Law, Police Science, and Criminal Justice at John Jay College.

'DIFFICULT TO WATCH, AND SHOCKING': Akron police release 'heartbreaking' footage of Jayland Walker being shot up to 60 times

DEPUTING GONE WILD?: Federal task forces give state and local cops ridiculously broad immunity, Nick Sibilla writes for USA TODAY Opinion

But the footage doesn't directly show what caused officers to begin firing their weapons, Taylor said.

"My understanding is that he took a pose which appeared to show him getting ready to shoot at police officers and that was the cause of their use of lethal force," he told USA TODAY. "I didn't see that. And I'm sure that's going to be critical in this investigation."

Photos from the scene showed a gun on the front seat of Walker's car, and Mylett said video and audio appeared to show the flash of a gun and a gunshot from Walker's car during the vehicle chase. Walker was unarmed as he fled his car and ran from police, according to Mylett.

An Ohio bill signed by Gov. Mike DeWine earlier this year allows Ohio residents over the age of 21 to conceal firearms they are legally allowed to own without training or permits. The bill also removes the legal requirement for gun owners to tell police they are armed when stopped.

"Ohio allows anybody to carry guns around, no questions asked," Lawlor said. "That's a recent policy Gov. DeWine just signed, no permit necessary. And when that happens, it's more likely stuff like this will happen."

The video may not be clear enough to determine whether Walker posed a risk to others, including police, during the pursuit, according to Mike Lawlor, associate criminal justice professor at the University of New Haven.

"The question about whether anyone gets charged with a crime is: did they reasonably believe someone's life is in danger at that point?" Lawlor told USA TODAY.

'Started out as pure equipment violation'

Police departments have various procedures around what constitutes an authorization for a high-speed chase, and the speed at which Walker was driving from police could've posed a risk to others, according to Taylor.

"The driver actually driving away at a high speed created a public safety condition, because that driver could possibly run through a red light and kill somebody who's walking across the street or driving through an intersection," Taylor said.

Lawlor said most police departments have strict policies related to the initiation of high-speed chases, which often require the potential risk to others to be weighed alongside the nature of the crime for which the person is being pursued.

"So if this started out as pure equipment violation, which usually means like a defective tail light or there's not a light on the license plate, that would never justify a pursuit in almost any part of the country," he said.

The video also raises questions about the reason behind the volume of shots fired at Walker by Akron police.

Eight officers were directly involved in the shooting, and all have been placed on paid administrative leave, according to Mylett, in line with Akron Police's policy following involvement in the use of deadly force. Five more officers were on the scene but not involved in the shooting.

USA TODAY OPINION: Jayland Walker left his gun in the car. Then Akron police shot him 60 times.

'HE WAS OUTGUNNED, OUTMANNED': Akron leaders condemn shooting of Jayland Walker

Multiple officers simultaneously perceiving Walker as a deadly threat could've led to the high number of shots fired, according to Taylor.

"I'm not certain that they had enough time to plan any kind of tactical approach to the situation," Taylor said. "And I think all of them must have felt that there was an immediate threat to their lives."

The volume of shots fired may also be more closely tied to the number of officers involved than to their shooting response, Lawlor said.

"The training is if you believe that the force is justified, then you continue to shoot at center mass until the threat is gone," he said. "They're basically going to empty out their weapons."

Both Lawlor and Taylor recognized the important role the transparency of the Akron police department in determining the full sequence of events. An Akron city ordinance passed last year requires police videos in cases involving the use of deadly force be posted online within seven days for the public to view.

Akron police released body camera footage from the scene of Walker's killing on Sunday, six days after the shooting.

Contributing: John Bacon and Jeanine Santucci, USA TODAY; Akron Beacon Journal; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jayland Walker bodycam footage: Policing experts have more questions

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 2 dead, 3 officers injured in Haltom City, Texas, shooting

    Two people were shot and killed and four others injured, including three police officers, Saturday night in Haltom City, Texas, police said. Sgt. Rick Alexander of Haltom City police said during a briefing that the three officers did not suffer any life-threatening injuries, as one officer was hit in the right arm, finger and leg, a second male officer was hit in both legs and a third officer was hit in the upper thigh. "If they wouldn't have been prepared, this situation could have turned out a lot worse," Haltom City Police Chief Cody Phillips said.

  • Tyler Reddick wins at Road America for first NASCAR Cup victory

    Tyler Reddick raced to his first NASCAR Cup Series victory Sunday while Scott McLaughlin picked up his second career IndyCar victory.

  • SHMAC Athletics holds youth skills football camp

    SHMAC Athletics holds youth skills football camp

  • Gunman fatally shoots 2, wounds 3 Texas cops, takes own life

    A gunman killed two people and wounded four others, including three police officers, before taking his own life at a home in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, police said Sunday. The incident happened about 6:45 p.m. Saturday when officers were answering a report of shots fired in a Haltom City neighborhood, Sgt. Rick Alexander said Sunday. Killed at the reported address were Collin Davis, 33, and Amber Tsai, 32, Alexander said.

  • Apiam Animal Health (ASX:AHX) shareholders have endured a 29% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

    Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. But if...

  • 3 Kentucky police officers dead, others wounded after suspect with rifle opens fire

    Several police officers were shot while trying to serve a warrant in Allen, Kentucky, authorities said. A man was booked on multiple murder charges.

  • Actress Lily Tomlin takes on Ford over child crash tests using dead pigs

    Ford Motor Co. and Wayne State University can't understand why PETA and Lily Tomlin are spotlighting an old medical research study.

  • Murder charges filed in drug deaths of two women left at hospitals

    Christy Giles and Hilda Cabrales Arzola died of drug overdoses. David Pearce has been charged with murder and Brandt Osborn with being an accessory in the deaths.

  • These people are growing their own fruit and vegetables to cut the cost of living and ditch grocery stores

    To reduce their reliance on supermarkets and reduce costs amid soaring grocery prices, more consumers are taking the time to grow their own food.

  • Bihar: Their son vanished - then an imposter took over for 41 years

    An Indian man, pretending to be a missing son, deceived the boy's family for over four decades.

  • Akron braces for protests after release of video in police killing of Jayland Walker

    The city of Akron, Ohio, braced for protests Sunday after the release of body camera footage showing police officers shooting 25-year-old Jayland Walker as he fled from them. An attorney for Walker says he was not armed at the time of the shooting and was stuck as many as 60 times.

  • A former federal prosecutor says Donald Trump will be indicted 'if we care about the survival of our democracy'

    Ex-prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said there have been no criminal charges against Trump so far, but that "has to change" and Trump "will be indicted."

  • Sustainable Jewelry Brand Maŕa Peralta Studio Releases "Destruction" Collection

    Worn by the likes of Grimes and Emma Chamberlain, sustainable jewelry and accessories brand Maŕa...

  • Kourtney Kardashian calls out paparazzi amid Travis Barker's hospitalization: 'A new level of low'

    The reality star says the paparazzi made it look like she was "out and about while my husband was in the hospital fighting for his life."

  • Sickening Footage Shows Akron Cops Kill Unarmed Black Man in Hail of Bullets

    YouTube/Akron PDPolice in Akron, Ohio, have released disturbing body-camera footage showing the moment cops shot an unarmed 25-year-old Black man dozens of times as he fled.“I won’t mince words, the video you are about to watch is heartbreaking,” Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan warned at a press conference Sunday. “I am urging all of our residents to please reserve your full judgment until our investigation is complete.”The body-cam videos begin with officers pursuing Jayland Walker in their squad cars

  • Could Mo Bamba become a Raptor?

    Amit Mann and Zach Wilson look at centers the Raptors may add in free agency. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch the conversation about free agent guards on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Poston eagles 17th, takes 3-shot lead in John Deere Classic

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston made up for two back-nine bogeys with an eagle on the par-5 17th, shooting a 4-under 67 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the John Deere Classic. Trying to complete a wire-to-wire victory after tying for second last week in the Travelers Championship in Connecticut, Poston made a 13 1/2-foot eagle putt on 17. “That was huge kind of going into tomorrow,” Poston said about the eagle. “I wasn’t quite as sharp today off the tee and had to

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Harris, Shooting Stars power past Alliance for 2nd consecutive win

    Jalen Harris scored a game-high 19 points as the Scarborough Shooting Stars picked up their second straight win by way of a 78-68 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Sunday at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. Scarborough (7-5), coming off a win against the second-seeded Fraser Valley Bandits, had four of five starters finish in doubles figures, as Isiaha Mike contributed 16 points, Kameron Chatman scored 15 and Kalif Young added 10. The Alliance (3-9) struggled offensively as Ashley Hamilton