Jayden Nunn scores 16, Norchad Omier has double-double as No. 8 Baylor beats No. 16 Arkansas 72-67

DALLAS (AP) — Jayden Nunn had 16 points while Norchad Omier had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds as eighth-ranked Baylor bounced back from a season-opening blowout loss and held on to beat No. 16 Arkansas 72-67 on Saturday night.

The Bears (1-1) never trailed five nights after their 101-63 loss to sixth-ranked Gonzaga. There were three ties in their second game, and Nunn hit go-ahead baskets each time. His 3-pointer with 15:46 left put them ahead to stay.

Arkansas (1-1) was within 70-67 when freshman Boogie Fland, who finished with 17 points and seven assists, hit a long 3-pointer with 24 seconds left. Baylor then managed to break the press and freshman V.J. Edgecombe made two free throws.

Adou Thiero, among four transfers who came with new Razorbacks coach John Calipari from Kentucky, had 24 points on 10-for-15 shooting in the matchup of former Southwest Conference rivals at the home of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks.

Jeremy Roach added 13 points for Baylor, while Edgecombe had 11 and Robert Wright 10.

Takeaways

Arkansas: This game was a significant step-up in competition for the Razorbacks, who played six transfers and three freshmen. They had opened with a win over Lipscomb.

Baylor: The Bears are the only team to face Top 25 teams in each of its first two games.

Key moment

After Thiero scored the first six points after halftime, the start of an 11-2 Razorbacks run to tie the score at 44, Nunn hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key on an assist from Edgecombe. Arkansas then missed a shot that Edgecombe rebounded and followed with a 3 of his own.

Key stat

Baylor led for 38:07 in the game, though Arkansas had the biggest run.

Up next

Baylor host Sam Houston on Tuesday night, and Arkansas host Troy on Wednesday to open a stretch of four straight at home.

Stephen Hawkins, The Associated Press