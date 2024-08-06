Jayden Daniels listed as Commanders' starting QB on their initial unofficial depth chart

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington’s first unofficial depth chart was released on Tuesday and Jayden Daniels was listed as the Commanders starting quarterback ahead of their preseason opener this weekend at the New York Jets.

“He’s earned that right to do that,” coach Dan Quinn said. “I had high expectations for him coming in, but I’d say he’s definitely surpassed even my expectations. He’s just got that way about him. You see the other players gravitate toward him. They recognize how hard he’s worked at it.”

Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury mentioned Daniels’ preparation as the reason why he’s setting himself apart in camp.

“He works really hard,” Kingsbury said. “He must study all night because he gets back the next day in our early morning meetings and he has it nailed. He’s putting in the work, there’s no doubt. I’m not sure what the process is but he gets it.”

Daniels, last year’s Heisman Trophy winner from LSU, is ahead of veteran free agent signing Marcus Mariota at QB on the initial depth chart.

Mariota, also a No. 2 pick when he was drafted in 2015, most recently played for the Eagles before moving within the division in March. According to Quinn, Mariota has given Daniels a solid challenge throughout training camp.

“Marcus has had a really good camp, too,” Quinn said. “This was not something that was easy to do. That’s what competition is about and couldn’t think of a better teammate than Marcus for Jayden.”

Quinn confirmed Sunday that Daniels would play against the Jets but did not specify how much.

“I just love playing football, so I’m happy about it,” Daniels said. “I mean, I always knew I was going to play. I don’t know when I’m going to play but at least I have the opportunity to go out there and play so I’m excited for it.”

Daniels is one of three rookies currently listed as starters on the Commanders depth chart along with second-round picks Brandon Coleman at left tackle and Mike Sainristil at cornerback.

In a bit of a surprise, Emmanuel Forbes Jr. — Washington’s first-round pick in 2023 — was listed as a second-string cornerback. Forbes played in 14 games as a rookie last season, benched at one point by then-coach Ron Rivera.

Benjamin St-Juste and Michael Davis join Sainristil as the three listed starters at cornerback, while Quinn said that Forbes would be in the competition.

Defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. said Forbes has been working hard at putting on weight. The Mississippi State product was listed at 166 pounds at the scouting combine prior to his draft. Earlier in the summer, Quinn mentioned that Forbes had put on as much as 15 pounds.

NOTES: Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs was in attendance on Tuesday. Gibbs led Washington to four Super Bowl appearances, while winning three titles in his first of two stints with the franchise. ... Former Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer agreed to terms on a contract, according to his agency.

Bobby Bancroft, The Associated Press