Jayden Daniels inspires Washington win to end Philadelphia Eagles streak

The Philadelphia Eagles lost quarterback Jalen Hurts to concussion and saw their franchise-record 10-game winning streak come to an end with a dramatic 36-33 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Two late field goals from Jake Elliott had given the Eagles a 33-28 lead as they looked set to clinch the NFC East division title.

However, Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels led his side down the field and threw his fifth touchdown pass of the game – and second to Jamison Crowder – with just seconds remaining.

Jayden Daniels leads Commanders to incredible comeback drive. What a franchise QB Washington has as they knock off their heavy hitter. pic.twitter.com/FOU0yZZYP2 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 22, 2024

Hurts left the game with a concussion in the first quarter after taking a hit to the head from Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu, while Eagles defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson was ejected from the game after his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

The injury-hit Detroit Lions improved their record to 13-2 thanks to a 34-17 victory over the Chicago Bears.

Quarterback Jared Goff completed 24 of 32 passes for 336 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions, while Jahmyr Gibbs had 23 carries for 109 yards and Jameson Williams caught five passes for 143 yards, including a spectacular 82-yard touchdown.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (right) made a touchdown catch against the Cleveland Browns (Jeff Dean/AP)

A 24-6 victory over the Cleveland Browns ensured the Cincinnati Bengals kept their slim play-off hopes alive, with Ja’Marr Chase breaking his own franchise record for single-season receiving yards.

Chase caught six passes for 97 yards, including a 32-yard touchdown, to reach 1,510 yards for the season, eclipsing his previous best of 1,455 in his rookie campaign.

The Indianapolis Colts also remain in the play-off hunt following a 38-30 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Jonathan Taylor ran for 218 yards and three touchdowns as the Colts set a single-game franchise rushing record with 335 yards.

The Arizona Cardinals cannot qualify for the post-season after suffering a 36-30 loss at the Carolina Panthers.

Rookie quarterback Michael Penix helped the Atlanta Falcons to a 34-7 win over the New York Giants in his first career start, although he had a sizeable helping hand from opposite number Drew Lock, who threw two interceptions which were returned for touchdowns.

The Los Angeles Rams started the season 1-4 but are now 9-6 following a 19-9 victory over the New York Jets, whose quarterback Aaron Rodgers registered the 499th passing touchdown of his career.