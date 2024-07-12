Jayden Daniels hopes to win, shift culture with Washington Commanders

LOS ANGELES — Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels just finished his first NFL offseason program. He’s now preparing for his initial training camp as the Commanders new franchise quarterback. But before Daniels and the Commanders begin training camp, the quarterback attended Thursday’s ESPY Awards.

“It’s been a great offseason,” Daniels said to USA TODAY Sports.

It has been a great offseason for Daniels. Since winning the Heisman Trophy, Daniels was selected No. 2 overall by the Commanders in the 2024 NFL draft and became the franchise’s highest quarterback pick since the club chose Robert Griffin III No. 2 overall in 2012.

The LSU product is expected to be the Commanders’ starting quarterback when the team opens the season Week 1 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sam Howell started all 17 games for Washington last year. The Commanders traded Howell to the Seattle Seahawks in March, clearing the way for Daniels to become the team's new starter.

But before the regular season begins, Daniels and Commanders rookies report to training camp July 18. Daniels said it’s a date he’s looking forward to.

“Competing and having fun,” Daniels said of his first training camp. “Go out there and play football, the sport that I love so much."

Jayden Daniels, along with Regina Jackson, attend the 2024 ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Commanders backup QB Marcus Mariota and linebacker Bobby Wagner are helping the rookie quarterback get acclimated to the NFL.

“Really just learning everything. The ins and outs of the NFL,” Daniels said. “You’re guaranteed 17 games, so being able to experience how to take care of your body mentally, physically and spiritually stuff like that.”

When USA TODAY Sports asked Daniels about his goals in Year 1, Daniels said he wants to help the Commanders win the NFC East, a division that the franchise hasn’t won since 2020.

“Win as many games as possible and have fun while doing it. Try to shift the culture. Go out there and have fun and compete,” Daniels said. “Try to help my team win the division that’s the main goal.”

