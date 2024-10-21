Jayden Daniels in 'good spirits' following injury – the Commanders should be, too

LANDOVER, Md. – Jayden Daniels’ left rib injury overshadowed the Washington Commanders’ 40-7 blowout win over the Carolina Panthers.

The mood was joyous at Northwest Stadium as the Commanders took the field on a day when the franchise retired Hall of Famer Darrell Green’s number at halftime. Commanders linebacker Dante Fowler had a pick-6 to get things started in the opening quarter. Then Daniels raced down the field for a 46-yard run on Washington’s very first offensive snap.

The Commanders jumped out to a 10-0 lead. However, Washington’s hot start quickly became an afterthought when Daniels checked into the medical blue tent and subsequently escorted to the locker room during the first quarter in obvious discomfort.

The Commanders initially announced Daniels was questionable to return in the first half, but he was later downgraded to out in the third quarter.

“You got to compartmentalize that for the moment and for the moments throughout the whole game. Obviously, it happened in the first quarter,” Commanders center Tyler Biadasz said. “Get through it and keep it in great spirits and hope everything's okay, and keep on moving on.”

Commanders coach Dan Quinn said Daniels will undergo further testing on Monday to find out the severity of the rib injury.

Veteran Marcus Mariota filled in admirably for Daniels against the hapless Panthers. The quarterback completed 18-of-23 passes for 205 yards to go with two touchdowns.

“Not a good feeling, but we were ready to adjust. We adjusted where Marcus (Mariota) came right in and did everything he was supposed to do. So it was like (Jayden Daniels) wasn’t even there, you know," Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. said. "We would love to have him back out on the field. I’m just glad everybody was prepared to adjust to it.”

Mariota said postgame that Daniels was doing OK.

“He was in good spirits,” Mariota said. “For the most part you just check on him (see) how he is doing and we’ll take it day to day.”

Mariota is a mobile quarterback and can manage a game. He can make similar plays with his legs, albeit, not as explosive. He’s registered 74 starts over the course of a 10-year career. He’s one of the better No. 2 quarterbacks in the NFL. The Commanders offense didn’t change much with Mariota under center as they scored 30 points in Daniels’ absence.

“Really what it comes down to is trying to execute what the gameplan was. Nothing of us really changed,” Mariota said. “We as quarterbacks are talking about situations and scenarios all the time. …We all have an idea of what this is supposed to look like.”

The 1-6 Panthers aren’t an adequate opponent for the Daniels-less Commanders to gauge themselves against. The Commanders can ill-afford to lose Daniels for an extended period of time if they hope to win the NFC East for the first time since 2020.

The Commanders have to hope Daniels’ tests yield positive results. The good news is the quarterback was in sweats on the sideline in the second half smiling and waving to fans. Further evidence that the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year front runner is in good spirits.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Tyler Dragon on X @TheTylerDragon.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Commanders' Jayden Daniels in 'good spirits' despite injury