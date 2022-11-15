Who Is Jay Leno's Wife? All About Mavis Leno

Alexandra Hurtado
·8 min read
Jay Leno (L) and wife philantropist Mavis Leno attend the 7th Annual Eleanor Roosevelt Awards for Global Women's Rights at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 26, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California
Jay Leno (L) and wife philantropist Mavis Leno attend the 7th Annual Eleanor Roosevelt Awards for Global Women's Rights at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 26, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California

David Livingston/Getty

Jay Leno and Mavis Leno's love story started at a comedy club.

The former Tonight Show host met his wife after he performed at the iconic Comedy Store in the '70s. Jay admittedly "wasn't very good at dating" and Mavis didn't think she would ever walk down the aisle. However, that all changed when the pair met.

"I always had this idea that I would never get married," Mavis told PEOPLE in 1987. "But with Jay, I began to realize that this was the first time I was ever with someone where I had a perfect, calm sense of having arrived at my destination."

The couple tied the knot in 1980. Discussing the secret to their long-lasting marriage, Jay joked on PeopleTV, "Not screwing around is a huge key. You can do a lot. You can leave your underwear on the doorknob for the rest of your life if you don't screw around."

All jokes aside, Jay shared, "I always tell guys when they meet a woman, 'Marry your conscience. Marry someone who's the person you wish you could be and it works out okay.' "

Here's what to know about Jay Leno's wife, Mavis Leno.

She met Jay at a comedy club

Jay Leno and wife Mavis Nicholson Leno attend the taping of &quot;The Merv Griffin Show&quot; on September 26, 1979 at TAV Studios in Beverly Hills, California
Jay Leno and wife Mavis Nicholson Leno attend the taping of "The Merv Griffin Show" on September 26, 1979 at TAV Studios in Beverly Hills, California

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection

Mavis met her future husband at the Comedy Store, the famous comedy club in Los Angeles.

"It was in January — I don't remember the day. But at the time I thought, 'Holy s—! That comedian is gorgeous!' " she recalled in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. "I had gone to the Comedy Store with my girlfriend because I was writing comedy with some partners. Friends kept saying, 'You have to hang out at the Comedy Store and the Improv. You'll meet people who can give you jobs.' The first time I went, they sat us front row center — that means you're this far from the comic. And there was Jay."

The pair's meet-cute happened after Jay's act. "I needed to go to the ladies' room. What I didn't know was in the Comedy Store back then, that area was the only place for the comedians to hang out," she recalled. "So when I came out of the bathroom, he said, 'Are you that girl in front?' And I said, 'Yes, that was me.' "

Jay once purchased her a blouse instead of a drink

Jay Leno and Mavis Nicholson during Poolside Cocktail Party for Kelly Klein's Book, &quot;Pools&quot; at Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA, United States
Jay Leno and Mavis Nicholson during Poolside Cocktail Party for Kelly Klein's Book, "Pools" at Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA, United States

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Because Jay doesn't drink, he once decided to give Mavis drink money to go shopping instead.

"I wasn't very good at dating," he told PEOPLE. "I don't drink. I never have. I remember once Mavis wanted a drink, and I said, 'Look, let me give you the money, and you can buy a blouse or something. I don't want to buy you a drink.' And so I gave her $35 and she bought a blouse."

Mavis admitted that she thought that was "absolutely peculiar."

She didn't think she would get married

Jay Leno and wife Mavis Leno on December 31, 1990
Jay Leno and wife Mavis Leno on December 31, 1990

Joseph Del Valle/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Prior to meeting Jay, Mavis did not believe she would one day walk down the aisle. "I always had this idea that I would never get married," she told PEOPLE in 1987. "It was a big thing with me, part of my vehement feminism. But with Jay, I began to realize that this was the first time I was ever with someone where I had a perfect, calm sense of having arrived at my destination."

When asked what changed her mind, Mavis said, "It was just that by the time we were together, I was 34 ... I was past it, although that was an important gesture for me to make — that I could live without being married."

Jay proposed without an engagement ring

Jay Leno &amp; Wife Mavis during Benefit for the Women of Afghanistan - March 29, 1999 at The Directors Guild of America Theatre in Los Angeles, California, United States
Jay Leno & Wife Mavis during Benefit for the Women of Afghanistan - March 29, 1999 at The Directors Guild of America Theatre in Los Angeles, California, United States

SGranitz/WireImage

There was no ring involved when the Jay Leno's Garage star popped the question. "I think I said, 'Honey, I've got this insurance plan,' " Jay told PEOPLE.

He later explained to the L.A. Times that he wanted Mavis to be covered by his insurance in case something happened to him.

"I had this insurance policy, and I thought if something happened to me, my girlfriend wouldn't be covered, but if we're married, we're covered, so … we might as well get married. Not the most romantic. Mavis didn't even get an engagement ring until —" he said before Mavis interjected.

"He was going to get me one, but we had just bought a house, so why would I do that?" she said. "I'm not that kind of person." Although Jay didn't buy an engagement ring, he did purchase a diamond ring for Mavis later.

She was born on September 5

Jay Leno (R) and wife Mavis Leno attend the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Sunset Tower on February 26, 2012 in West Hollywood, California
Jay Leno (R) and wife Mavis Leno attend the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Sunset Tower on February 26, 2012 in West Hollywood, California

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Mavis shares the same birthday as some of her husband's exes. Speaking to the L.A. Times, Jay shared that he "probably lived with five women" and all of them were born on the same day.

"I can look at a woman and go, September 5. I don't know why that is. I don't look for a woman born on September 5, I just wind up attracted to them," he said.

Mavis remembered the TV star casually asking when her birthday was. "I said, 'September 5.' He started laughing. I remember it so clearly. I said, 'What?' And he said, 'Aw, nothing,' " she recalled.

She married Jay on a special date

Mavis Leno and Jay Leno during 39th Annual Emmy Awards - September 20, 1987 at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, United States
Mavis Leno and Jay Leno during 39th Annual Emmy Awards - September 20, 1987 at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, United States

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection

The couple tied the knot in a "very small wedding" held at a friend's house on the same day as Jay's parents' wedding anniversary.

"I thought my mom would like that — November 3, 1980," Jay told the L.A. Times. Mavis noted that she was "crazy" about the comedian's parents.

She did not want to have children

Mavis Leno and Jay Leno during Jay Leno Recieves 2,156th Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California, United States
Mavis Leno and Jay Leno during Jay Leno Recieves 2,156th Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California, United States

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection

Mavis told The Washington Post in 2014 that she "takes full credit for" her and Jay's decision to not have kids. Watching The Honeymooners as a girl influenced her. "I would see a young woman who was very attractive and a thousand times smarter, and she's living in this little tenement hovel with her husband, Ralph, and then this Ed Norton, who has an even hotter wife," she said. "These men spend all their time talking about what a drag the wives are and asking how can they get away from them. It's perfectly obvious the women are the ones trapped."

She continued, "I remember telling my mother when I was 7 or 8 that I was never going to get married or have children. To me, this is the way women get caught."

She is a board member of the Feminist Majority Foundation

Jay Leno watches as his wife Mavis speaks as supporters of women's rights and LGBT groups protest across from the Beverly Hills Hotel
Jay Leno watches as his wife Mavis speaks as supporters of women's rights and LGBT groups protest across from the Beverly Hills Hotel

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP

Mavis joined the Feminist Majority Foundation's board of directors in 1997 and is the chair of their campaign to stop gender apartheid in Afghanistan.

According to the foundation's website, she is "a leader in the effort to make the restoration of women's rights a non-negotiable element of a post-Taliban Afghanistan, and has been at the forefront of insuring that the plight of Afghan women is included in the world's reporting of the war in Afghanistan and that the women and girls of Afghanistan are not forgotten."

In 2009, she explained to the L.A.Times why she decided to be an advocate for Afghan women. "The Taliban was so egregious and so extreme that if women who were free to speak did not speak, we might as well say to the entire world, 'No matter what you do to women, no one cares, just go right ahead,' " she said. "I promised the Afghan women that I am not one of those Americans who has no attention span, and as long as this situation persists, I will be in there. Tenacity isn't just the most important thing, it's the only thing."

The first years of The Tonight Show were hard for her

Mavis Leno during an interview with host and husband Jay Leno on October 03, 2001
Mavis Leno during an interview with host and husband Jay Leno on October 03, 2001

Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

She revealed to the L.A. Times in 2009 that she and Jay had had "difficult" periods in their relationship.

"When Jay got The Tonight Show, the first years were hard for me. All of a sudden, Jay had this day job, and every person on the planet was asking him for something," she recalled.

Mavis decided she would be the one who wouldn't ask for anything. "It gave him relief at home, but that can also feel like distance," she reflected. "I don't know if he was aware of it because he was so swamped by the job — just the time demands alone, and the pressure."

It took Mavis a while to adjust to Jay being so busy, but in the end, it made their relationship stronger. "However steadfast your feelings for each other, your life circumstances are going to go all over the place," she said. "We've been through the death of my parents and his and the loss of Jay's brother. We started off with not very much money, and now we have a lot. But we've stayed the same. The great thing about Jay is whatever he says, that's it. It's genuine."

Latest Stories

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • In return to Green Bay, McCarthy's 4th-down call goes wrong

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — In his first game back in Green Bay as Dallas' coach, Mike McCarthy didn't exactly leave Packers fans pining for the good ol' days. Instead, McCarthy made a crucial decision that backfired, going for it on fourth-and-3 on the opening possession of overtime when he could have sent Brett Maher out to try a long, go-ahead field goal. The Cowboys were stopped, McCarthy's former quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the Packers down the field, and Green Bay beat Dallas 31-28 on Sunday.

  • 'Beast mode' Malkin helps Penguins down Maple Leafs 4-2 in Hall of Fame game

    TORONTO — Evgeni Malkin went off early before his Penguins locked it down late. The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, had no answer — and no choice other than to quickly turn the page. Malkin had a goal and an assist to set the stage for Brock McGinn's winner less than two minutes into the third period Friday as Pittsburgh beat Toronto 4-2. Jason Zucker and Jake Guentzel, into an empty net, provided the rest of the offence for the Penguins (6-6-2). Casey DeSmith made 28 stops for Pittsburgh, which won its

  • Chance to work with Fields was big draw for Bears' Eberflus

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. “When you’re looking at different types of places to go, you take spots for that reason,” Eberflus said Monday. “The No. 1 spot you look at is quarterback. You study and look at that and I loved what I saw. "I’m loving what I’m seeing even more since I’ve been here for this amount of time.” What he is witnessing app

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Brady, 1st-place Bucs back at .500, eying strong stretch run

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back at .500 and feeling good about their prospects of making a strong second-half run. The Bucs (5-5) enter this week’s bye sitting alone atop the NFC South, confident they’re headed in the right direction after consecutive wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. The two-game winning streak follows a stretch in which they struggled offensively and defensively while losing five of six games. “Hopefully, we’re trending forward,” coach T

  • Sabonis' 26 points, 22 rebounds lead Kings over Warriors

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis set season highs with 26 points with 22 rebounds, leading the Sacramento Kings over the Golden State Warriors 122-115 on Sunday night. De’Aaron Fox scored 11 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter for the Kings. They have have won six of their last eight after starting 0-4. Sabonis also had eight assists. Keegan Murray had 21 points, hitting five 3-pointers. Kevin Huerter made four 3s and scored 17 points and Malik Monk added 12 points off the bench for

  • All-Stars Mitchell, Allen miss Cavs' game against Wolves

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen were inactive due to injuries Sunday, leaving Cleveland without two All-Stars for its home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell, who ranks fifth in the NBA at 31.6 points per game, was sidelined with a sprained right ankle, and Allen sat out with a sore left ankle. Allen is averaging 14.0 points and 11.5 rebounds. Both played in the Cavaliers’ most recent game, a 106-101 loss at Golden State on Friday that wr

  • Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s bid to win one of the few titles missing from his glittering career started poorly as he was beaten in straight sets by eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz in their opening match at the ATP Finals on Sunday. After a close-fought opening set, Fritz dominated the second as the American secured a 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory over the top-seeded Nadal. Fritz strengthened his grip on the match when he broke Nadal’s serve in the fourth game of the second set. Nadal fought valiantly t

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Tannehill returns, throws 2 TD passes as Titans beat Broncos

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Denver Broncos 17-10 on Sunday. The Titans (6-3) won for the sixth time in seven games. Tannehill returned after missing the last two games with a sprained right ankle, and he appeared rusty early as the Titans fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter and were trailing 208-53 in total yards shortly before halftime. Denver came in rested off

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Tatum scores 34, Celtics beat Nuggets for 5th straight win

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Finau handles the wind, keeps Houston Open lead at 4

    HOUSTON (AP) — Tony Finau had his highest score of the week and it felt as though it was his best in a cold wind Saturday. He kept bogeys off his card, had a 2-under 68 and kept his lead at four shots going into the final round of the Houston Open. Finau had such control at Memorial Park that he hit every fairway and missed only two greens on a day when the average score was 71.2 and only one of the three par-5s played to an average score over par. Most satisfying was the 10-foot par putt he mad