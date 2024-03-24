Javonte Green talks about return to Bulls: ‘A surreal feeling’

Prior to their loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday night, the Chicago Bulls brought back a familiar face into the fold. They signed veteran Javonte Green to a 10-day contract, meaning he’ll spend at least a few games with the Bulls before the year comes to a close.

Green spent two-and-a-half seasons with the Bulls after getting traded from Boston to Chicago at the 2021 deadline. Though undersized, Green turned himself into a reliable rotation piece for Billy Donovan at the forward position. And now, after a season-ending knee injury ended his season last year, Green is back with the Bulls and ready to give it his all.

To him, his last stint in Chicago feels like a lifetime ago. (H/t Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune)

“To be back here is a surreal feeling, even though it hasn’t felt like a long time ago,” Green said.

He’s just going to be himself.

“Obviously the Bulls know what I bring to the table,” Green said. “I’ll just go out there and be myself.”

Green didn’t play against the Celtics, but he’s ready for whenever the Bulls may need him.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire