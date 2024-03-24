Javonte Green talks about return to Bulls: ‘A surreal feeling’
Prior to their loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday night, the Chicago Bulls brought back a familiar face into the fold. They signed veteran Javonte Green to a 10-day contract, meaning he’ll spend at least a few games with the Bulls before the year comes to a close.
Green spent two-and-a-half seasons with the Bulls after getting traded from Boston to Chicago at the 2021 deadline. Though undersized, Green turned himself into a reliable rotation piece for Billy Donovan at the forward position. And now, after a season-ending knee injury ended his season last year, Green is back with the Bulls and ready to give it his all.
To him, his last stint in Chicago feels like a lifetime ago. (H/t Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune)
“To be back here is a surreal feeling, even though it hasn’t felt like a long time ago,” Green said.
He’s just going to be himself.
“Obviously the Bulls know what I bring to the table,” Green said. “I’ll just go out there and be myself.”
Green didn’t play against the Celtics, but he’s ready for whenever the Bulls may need him.