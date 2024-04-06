On how the Javonte Green effect is real for the Chicago Bulls

Fans of the Chicago Bulls who know ball were understandably excited about Javonte Green’s return to the Bulls on a 10-day deal. And even more so when Chicago’s front officer elected to sign him to a rest-of-season contract to complete the reunion and make the Radford alum playoff eligible.

And while it was reasonable to keep our expectations low for the recuperating wing given he just came back from surgery on a knee injury that kept him sidelined for nearly a full year, Green showed us he still has plenty of juice left in the tank on the court almost from the moment of his return.

Has his recent play mostly been a product of Green wanting to show he can still help his former team? Or can we expect more great games from him on the regular?

To the folks behind the folks behind the “Bulls Central” YouTube channel, the phenomena we are all witnessing is something they dub the “Javonte Green” effect. Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear why.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire