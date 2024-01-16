Jason Priestley Says His Daughter Loves to Watch “Beverly Hills, 90210” with Him to Make Fun of His 'Mom Jeans'

Priestley shares his daughter Ava and son Dashiell with wife Naomi Lowde-Priestley

Jason Priestley/Instagram Jason Priestley and family

Jason Priestley's daughter has a new TV show to binge-watch.

While appearing on Tuesday's episode of Live with Kelly & Mark, Priestley, 54, talked with hosts Mark Consuelos, 52, and Kelly Ripa, 53, about whether his kids know about his iconic TV show from the '90s, Beverly Hills, 90210.

"Do your kids know or watch 90210?" Ripa asks.

"Uh, yes. They know about it," Priestley shares. "My daughter for a while wanted to watch episodes of the show but only wanted to watch them with me so she could make fun of me. My flip phone, my mom jeans — all the stuff. She thought it was hilarious."

Ripa then asks Priestley if he ever gets recognized by other students at his kids' schools.

"Right, everything old is new again. But I, not really, because I kind of look like Brandon's dad now," the actor, who played Brandon Walsh on the series, quips.

"No, that's not true. You look just like Brandon. I would know," Ripa responds.

Priestley shares his two kids, daughter Ava and son Dashiell, with wife Naomi Lowde-Priestley.

In September, the actor shared a photo of his daughter on his Instagram after she was asked out to the homecoming dance. In the picture, Ava stood just under a sign that read, "Homecoming? Must be at least this tall to say no."

"Looks like my daughter @ava.priestley is going to Homecoming! #sorry #sorryhoney #homecomming," the proud dad wrote in his caption.

For his son's 14th birthday in July, the star shared a picture of Dashiell opening a present in their living room. "Happy Birthday to this guy! @dashiellpriestley I can’t believe you’re 14 already!! Love you buddy!!" the dad of two wrote.

In 2022, Priestley honored his daughter for National Daughter's Day, sharing a picture of the father-daughter duo as they sat together.

"National Daughters Day. And I have an awesome one! @ava.priestley I love you more then anything kiddo!!" he wrote.



