Jason Kelce Shares Which Sports He Hopes to Get His Daughters Into This Year — and It's Not Football (Exclusive)

The former Eagles player is currently expecting baby no. 4 with wife Kylie

Kylie Kelce/Instagram Jason Kelce with wife Kylie and their three daughters.

Jason Kelce is ready to introduce his girls to a few new sports.

The former NFL player, 37, tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview that his two older daughters are finally old enough to take an interest in sports. Kelce, currently expecting baby girl no. 4 with wife Kylie, is dad to daughters Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 22 months.

When asked about what his family does for fun in their spare time, he shares, "When we're around, we try and we watch movies sometimes, which we know that they enjoy. I like playing cards with them. I've always been a big cards fan. So like War, we just learned this game, Trash, that they're really into, Go Fish."

Ouzounova / SplashNews.com Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox throw out the ceremonial first pitches at the Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on March 30, 2024 in Philadelphia

He continues, "We just try and play and have fun."

But given that sports runs in the family, that's also a huge part of their lives. The They Call It Late Night host shares, "The older two are getting old enough that they're into sports now, so they're riding the bikes, they're doing gymnastics."

One sport Kelce wants to get Wyatt and Elliotte into is ice skating, he says, noting that he personally enjoys the activity.

"So it'd be awesome to do some ice skating before the season passes," the proud dad says.

The Philadelphia Eagles alum would also like to get them into two sports they haven’t previously expressed interest in.

Kylie Kelce/Instagram Jason and Kylie Kelce's daughters Wyatt Elizabeth, Elliotte Ray and Bennett Llewellyn

"I want to get them into baseball this year... soccer, more than they've been," he says. "They haven't taken to it the last couple of years, so I think this is the first year they'll really start getting into that stuff."

Kelce adds that his girls "already have the little sticks" for field hockey as well, however, they are too young to participate. "Field hockey and lacrosse are two sports that I love, but they're not quite old enough for that yet," he explains. "We got the mini sticks and don't mess around with them."

Jason and Kylie’s fourth baby girl is set to arrive in the spring. The expecting mother recently shared on her Not Gonna Lie podcast that they’re having trouble coming up with a name.

"Going on fourth, it's like a disaster," Kylie admitted. "You've already used them all up. All bets are off."

"We're doing a little crossover action," she added. "I feel like we have to lean a little bit towards those sort of gender-neutral names for our fourth because we have Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett. So if we do a full commit to a girly name at this point, it would not sit well with the other three, I think. Eventually, they'll be like, ‘Why did they get a cute girly name?’"

