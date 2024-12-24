Jason Kelce dressed like Santa and spread holiday cheer to Packers fans in Green Bay

Former NFL center-turned-ESPN broadcaster Jason Kelce was feeling the holiday spirit in Green Bay this week.

Along with Scott Van Pelt and Stanford Steve, Kelce dressed like Santa Claus and delivered presents to various Packers fans around the area during ESPN Monday Night Football pregame coverage.

This is pretty delightful, as "Santa Kelce" hanging out with SVP dressed like Buddy the Elf, Stanford Steve dressed like a festive Packers elf and Green Bay's most faithful fans is the kind of pregame coverage we love to see.

We hope that these Packers fans got what they wished for from "Santa Kelce," even if wishing for a Green Bay win against the Philadelphia Eagles any time soon would land you a lump of coal.

Santa Kelce brought two elves with him to hand out holiday cheer in Green Bay 😂🎅 pic.twitter.com/Nvl6JdZuLI — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 24, 2024

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Jason Kelce dressed like Santa and spread holiday cheer to Packers fans in Green Bay