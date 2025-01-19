Jason Cundy names Chelsea ace he feels “desperately sorry” for and backs him to make an impact at the club

Jason Cundy admitted he feels “desperately sorry” for Trevoh Chalobah and has backed him to make an impact over the second half of the season.

The Blues were expected to be quiet in January, but there plans seemingly changed given injuries to Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile.

Chelsea were left short defensively and after recalling Aaron Anselmino from his loan at Boca Juniors, the Blues also took the decision to recall Chalobah from Crystal Palace.

Cundy backs Chalobah to make an impact

The Blues had explored a move for England international Marc Guehi, and whilst the 24-year-old is still on their list of targets, it’s believed a deal this month is deemed too expensive.

Chelsea instead took the option to bring Chalobah back, which is quite some turnaround given the club tried to force him out over the summer, banned him from the first team training facilities and sent him to train on his own.

It was reported that Chalobah was in the Chelsea dressing room after the draw with Palace earlier this month, and there’s an expectation he will get game time over the second half of the campaign.

Chalobah is back in Chelsea training after being recalled from Crystal Palace. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC)

Chalobah could be in line to start alongside Levi Colwill against Wolves on Monday night and Cundy has backed the 25-year-old to make an impact.

“The system that Maresca plays, in possession, we are three at the back because of that inverted full-back,” he told talkSPORT.

“I think Trevoh on that right-hand side can play that role, which is kind of amazing when you think about the players he’s had in there.

“I feel desperately sorry for Trev, but what a chance to come back. I think he does start. I think he starts because of the system he plays. Trevoh has played a three at Palace; he played a three at Chelsea.

“I think we’ll see him on that right, stepping into playing that wide receiver. Good luck to the boy. I hope he does himself proud.”

It will be interesting to see how regularly Chalobah features, but you would expect he will play a lot as he’s not been recalled to just sit on the bench.