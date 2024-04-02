Jared Leto Doesn't Mind When Fans Compare His Look to Jesus: ‘He’s a Classic' (Exclusive)

The actor is in on the joke – and he tells PEOPLE, "It could be worse"

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Jared Leto attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Jared Leto has seen the memes.

The 52-year-old actor is aware of the comparisons circulating online that point out the similarities between his looks and those of Jesus — but he’s here for the fun.

“There is a funny meme of a Brazilian grandmother who had a picture of me on her refrigerator and she thought it was [Jesus],” he tells PEOPLE at the iHeart Radio Music Awards on Monday. “She thought I was the man.”

As for what he thinks about the comparisons — and the memes — he says, “It could be worse.”

"He's a classic,” Leto says, before quipping, “It could be Ronald McDonald or something."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Jared Leto attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Related: iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: See the Complete List of Winners!

Funnily enough, the actor has also been compared to another high-profile figure recently — though he’s a bit different than Jesus.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio, Leto was told he looks “identical” to Scott Disick, to which he replied, “Really? Lucky me. Thank you.”

“That would be nice, because then I would have a rich relative. Because he’s very wealthy, right?” the Morbius star continued.

Theo Wargo/WireImage Jared Leto attends the 2019 Met Gala

At Monday’s awards show, Leto was fresh off a whirlwind weekend performing in Monterrey, Mexico, on Saturday night for “75 or 100,000 people.” He says it feels “incredible” to be back on the road with Thirty Seconds to Mars on their Seasons world tour.

“My brother and I have shared this for 20-something years now. And to be back on the road is just a dream. It's been a long time coming,” he tells PEOPLE. “Something's going on out there at these shows. I don't know what it is, but the audiences are on fire and the new songs are feeling incredible on stage. So it's going to be a fun year back on the road.”

Leto and the band will be on tour throughout Europe until June. They will then come back to the U.S. for a string of shows this summer. “[It's] the biggest tour we’ve ever done – and the craziest tour for sure,” he says.

Story continues

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

At the same time, he’s finishing up filming his work on the upcoming movie, Tron: Ares, which is a standalone sequel to 1982’s Tron and 2010’s Tron: Legacy. “It's a wild thing to do both of those at the same time,” Leto says of juggling the tour and filming.

The actor adds, "But like I said, I was on stage less than 48 hours ago in Mexico... and it's just an incredible, celebration of life. It's been a beautiful thing."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.