Jared Gooden’s UFC Austin comeback submission puts wheels in motion for mom’s retirement

AUSTIN, Texas – Jared Gooden beat Wellington Turman with a second-round submission Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC on ESPN 52 at Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Take a look inside the fight with Gooden, who rallied from a rough first round to stun and submit Turman in the second.

Jared Gooden vs. Wellington Turman

Result: Jared Gooden def. Wellington Turman via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 1:11

Updated records: Gooden (23-9 MMA, 2-4 UFC), Turman (18-8 MMA, 3-6 UFC)

Key stats: Turman lost for the third straight time, but had to tap for the first time in his career.

Gooden on the fight's key moment

Dec 2, 2023; Austin, Texas, USA; Wellington Turman (red gloves) fights Jared Gooden (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports

“This is what I’ve trained for. This is what I envisioned. I wanted a submission win. So coming back in the win column with a submission feels amazing. It’s been at least four years since I’ve had that submission. I’m just glad to show everybody that I’m well-rounded. I’m an opportunist fighter. Whatever opportunity presents itself, I’m going to take. It wasn’t in my mind, but when I saw his neck, I took it.”

Gooden on missing Thanksgiving

Dec 2, 2023; Austin, Texas, USA; Jared Gooden (blue gloves) reacts to defeating Wellington Turman (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports

“I’m excited to go back home, see my family and celebrate my birthday and the holidays with them. I had to skip Thanksgiving with my family because (I was) cutting weight. … The main thing I’m looking forward to is going home and eating some of my mom’s mac and cheese. She makes the best mac and cheese, especially since I asked her to add in pieces of bacon. I’m really looking forward to that, man. I’m a little fat kid on the inside.”

Gooden on what he wants next

Jared Gooden

“My main goal (in 2024) is to help my mom retire. Hopefully after this fight, I can get her a house. Next year is to (help) her retire. I want to put the burden of the family on my shoulders. I’ve got this big platform. I love fighting. I love what I do. It’s time for her. My mom’s been known as the person to take care of the family. I’m ready to help her retire and put that burden on my shoulders and move forward.

“Mentally, physically, I’m amazing. I feel great. … I turn 30 (Tuesday). I’ve been telling myself when I started this I have until 35. I have five more years to get all of my accomplishments done, to help my mom retire, get her a house and take care of my family. That’s why I’m fighting as much as I can and I’m ready to uplift everybody in my family and everybody close to me.”

To hear more from Gooden, check out the video of the full post-fight interview above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 52.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie