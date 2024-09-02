Jardin Gilbert targeting call helps lead to USC game-winning touchdown vs LSU

LSU football defensive back Jardin Gilbert had a costly targeting penalty in Sunday's season-opener against USC.

Gilbert led with the crown of his helmet, hitting Trojans wide receiver Kyron Hudson directly on his helmet after Hudson made a 20-yard catch off a pass from Miller Moss. Hudson made the catch at the 27-yard line with 18 seconds left in the game and the score tied 20-20.

The penalty, however, put the ball at the 13-yard line, with Woody Marks scoring the go-ahead touchdown on the next play. Gilbert was ejected from the game and will face a suspension for the first half of LSU's Week 2 game vs. Nicholls.

USC's Mason Cobb picked off LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier from scrimmage on the next LSU play to pick up the victory for the Trojans.

Here's a look at the costly targeting call against Gilbert, which helped USC defeat LSU on Sunday in Las Vegas:

MILLER MOSS CONNECTS WITH KYRON HUDSON FOR THE 1ST DOWN!



LSU WAS ALSO PENALIZED WITH A TARGETING PENALTY! 👀#FightOn pic.twitter.com/1DnumOP5r5 — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) September 2, 2024

With that, LSU starts 0-1 for the third-straight season under Brian Kelly.

